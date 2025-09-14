Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Football Throttles South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The streak has ended. Vanderbilt dominated South Carolina 31-7 to end a 16-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.
Vanderbilt beat South Carolina for the first time since 2008 Saturday night in dominating fashion, 31-7. Vanderbilt and South Carolina played a tight first half as both teams went down the field on each other for opening drive touchdowns to start the game.
After that, it was just about all Vanderbilt. The Commodores went into halftime up 14-7 and put the foot on the gas in the second half. With 17 more on the board in the second half, it was the critical downs that helped Vanderbilt pull away.
Vanderbilt went a combined 7-for-13 on third and fourth downs while went a combined 4-for-13 on the downs that meant the most.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers did go out shortly before halftime with an undisclosed injury. Sellers was sacked by linebacker Langston Patterson, who was ejected for targeting on the hit. Sellers’ injury brought in backup Luke Doty, who was not able to engineer offense to come back.
Doty finished 18-for-27 for 148 yards and an interception. But give Vanderbilt credit. The Commodores forced four South Carolina turnovers, the most Vanderbilt has forced in a game since October 2022 against Missouri.
Vanderbilt’s red zone efficiency was just as good as the rest of its offense, scoring three touchdowns on four red zone trips. For South Carolina, it could only muster points in one of three trips inside the 20-yard line.
“We talked as a team on Tuesday about the fact it's been 17 years since we beat South Carolina. And I've got so much respect for Coach Beamer and this program, and in so many ways, I think our programs mirror each other. They're a physical team. We're a physical team. They want to win in all three phases. We want to win in all three phases,” Lea said. “But what was important to me talking about the history of this rivalry in this game, was the fact that the last head coach to beat South Carolina was Bobby Johnson. And obviously Bobby was my coach. And you know, Bobby means so much to me. It means so much to our Vanderbilt family and our community.”
With the win, Vanderbilt is now 3-0 with two road wins against power conference opponents, which includes a top 15 win tonight. The Commodores will look to be ranked in Sunday’s newest AP Poll. Next week, Vanderbilt will play another revenge game at home against Georgia State. Last season, Vanderbilt was upset by the Panthers 36-32 in Atlanta.