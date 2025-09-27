Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Overcomes Early Struggles to Beat Utah State
NASHVILLE – It may not have been the greatest start to a game this season, but the end was similar to its other four games. Vanderbilt beat Utah State 55-35 in its nonconference finale.
It was a slow start on both sides of the ball Saturday. Vanderbilt went three-and-out on its first offensive drive thanks to a false start penalty that backed the Commodores up. Utah State then proceeded to score the first points of the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive.
Vanderbilt was able to tie the game, but the Aggies kept the pressure on the Commodores by capitalizing off a couple Vanderbilt defensive penalties and retaking a lead at 14-7.
But after that, Vanderbilt’s offense woke up, scoring 24 points in the final 6:20 of the first half to take a 31-21 lead going into halftime. Wide receiver Junior Sherrill along with quarterback Diego Pavia connected for three touchdowns in the first half alone. Sherrill’s 91 yards and three touchdowns were both season-highs. Entering today, Sherrill’s season-high was 55 receiving yards.
In the second half, Vanderbilt’s offense continued to press the gas, adding touchdowns from Eli Stowers and Richie Hoskins along with a second Brock Taylor field goal. Overall, Vanderbilt’s red zone efficiency was once again on point. In its seven trips inside the 20-yard line, it came away with six touchdowns and a field goal.
Vanderbilt defense turned things around as well, forcing Utah State into difficult situations and forcing a turnover on downs and a fumble. Vanderbilt’s defense also forced Utah State to convert only three of its 12 third down attempts.
“I have a unique ability to take all the fun out of a win and want it to be perfect. And the reality is, that's a good team we played against today. That's a well coached team. I got a ton of respect for them, and we didn't finish quite like we wanted. We were able to play some kind of down the line, guys that need the snaps and will be important as we move forward in the season. But the story of this one, to me, is battling through a tough and competitive first half, making the plays we needed to make to separate,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.
Up next, Vanderbilt gets to its most difficult part of its schedule. The Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in a rematch of last season’s stunning upset over the Crimson Tide. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.