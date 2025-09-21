Instant Analysis: Vanderbilt Thrashes Georgia State
NASHVILLE – Revenge is best served with a blowout. Vanderbilt hammered Georgia State and avenged last season’s loss in dominating fashion, winning 70-21.
Georgia State struck first on the scoreboard to begin the game with a 52-yard field goal, but its lead was very short-lived. Vanderbilt ended up scoring three touchdowns in under a five-minute span and went from trailing to comfortably up three possessions.
But it did not stop there. In the second quarter, Georgia State scored a touchdown that cut the deficit to 21-9, but the Commodores offense was relentless once again, scoring three more touchdowns before the end of the quarter and effectively burying the Panthers 42-9.
In the first half, Vanderbilt ended up scoring a touchdown on all six of its drives while averaging 9.4 yards per play. It also hit on plenty of explosive plays, churning out five runs of 10 or more yards and five pass completions that went for 15 or more yards.
While Vanderbilt did not have its best game defensively, it still was able to get pressure on Georgia State quarterback TJ Finley early and often. Vanderbilt allowed just 148 yards of offense in the first half en route to its beatdown.
The special teams unit even got in on the action as well. In the third quarter, Jamison Curtis blocked a Georgia State punt and returned it 11 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. It was Vanderbilt’s first blocked kick of the season.
Vanderbilt was able to send in its backups for plenty of reps in the second half. Backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz finished with 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Twelve different players caught a pass in the win, too. It was the first time since 1918 that Vanderbilt scored 70 or more points in a game.
“Proud of our team, proud of the effort, played the game the right way, and the game honors toughness. And obviously I've got a ton of respect for Georgia State. We did not forget that game from a year ago and how painful that was. But tonight was our night, and the kids came out. They started fast. They maintained the energy throughout. A lot of guys got a chance to contribute. Just proud of the way we ran the ball. I was proud of the way we stopped the run, and just excited for them to have a chance to celebrate another win, and looking forward to doing that tonight, and then turning the page tomorrow and getting back to work,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.
Up next, Vanderbilt closes nonconference play with a home game against Utah State. The 11:45 a.m. kickoff next week will be the first time this season Vanderbilt will play before the night session.