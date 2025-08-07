Jaylin Lackey Looking to Ditch "Freshman" Plays in 2025 as He Steps Into Significant Role
Nashville–This time last year, Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylin Lackey would catch the collective attendance of those in up on the deck at Vanderbilt’s McGugin Center from time to time as he would make a play that freshman corners in the SEC don’t often make.
As Lackey looks back on his freshman season and the tape he put out during it, he sees some plays reminiscent to the ones that elevated him from a three-star recruit to a five-game starter as a freshman. He still sees too much freshman in that game film, though.
“I played like a freshman,” Lackey said on Thursday. “Just focus, attention to detail and I feel like just maturity [are areas of improvement]. Just like as far as meetings, being more locked in, extra film, extra field work along, or like with coaches, with the guys, more drill work. Stuff like that [will help].”
Even with the mistakes, Lackey was already serviceable in 2025 as he played in all 13 of Vanderbilt’s games as a freshman and recorded two pass breakups. The Georgia native appears to be ready to take a step forward in year two, though.
Perhaps the next step for Lackey is becoming a full-time starter alongside Vanderbilt three-way standout Martel Hight. A starting role isn’t a guarantee at this stage, though. Vanderbilt also expects to get significant contributions from FCS transfers Marlon Jones and Mark Davis as well as returning corner Kolbey Taylor.
It appears as if Lackey’s specific role is still up in the air, but at this stage he’s taken a day-by-day approach while working back from an injury he suffered in the spring rather than a big-picture one.
“I’m just trying to get back in shape,” Lackey said. “It’s just stacking days, getting more consistent.”
Lackey flashed at times, particularly against Auburn and Texas–when he picked up three tackles in each of those games–but he’s looking to be that way in each of Vanderbilt’s games rather than just a select few.
If Thursday’s practice is any indication, Lackey appears to be ready to take that step forward. The Vanderbilt cornerback got his hands on a few passes and took one that Diego Pavia threw on Thursday.
That’s not particularly uncommon based on his previous history in these types of settings, but perhaps it indicates that he’s got some proof of concept to back up the belief he has in himself heading into 2025. That belief appears to be abundant.
“I feel like I matured during the offseason, spring,” Lackey said. “I made a big step in my game, I feel like. I feel like just finishing plays and being more focused and more detailed is really what I needed from last year to this year.”