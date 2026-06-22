Junior Sherrill: “I want to be the most dynamic person with the ball in my hands in the country."

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill isn’t hiding from any expectations entering his senior season, and he’s started to create his own.

Sherrill was Vanderbilt’s second-leading receiver in 2025 as he went for 784 yards on 54 receptions and scored seven touchdowns–including a 46 yarder, but he still believes he’s got more to accomplish.

“I want to be the most dynamic person with the ball in my hands in the country,” Sherrill told Vandy on SI. “I feel like I’m gonna be an all-conference player this year.”

Sherrill had the best season of his Vanderbilt career as a junior, but he wasn’t in the mix for all-SEC honors by the end of the year as a result of the league’s prolific receiving core. He knows that he’s got to improve in order to make that happen in 2026, but he appears to be of the belief that he’s done so.

The opportunity Sherrill will receive will also help him as he looks to achieve in a way that he hasn’t yet as a Vanderbilt player. Vanderbilt is set to turn more heavily to him in 2026 because of Eli Stowers’ and Tre Richardson’s departures from the program after successful 2025 seasons. Vanderbilt worked to replace Richardson through the portal and will look to replace Stowers in the aggregate–with Cole Spence at the forefront of the plans–but the biggest way for it to compensate for their losses will be through Sherrill taking on an increased role.

On a Vanderbilt team that is recovering from losing its offensive core, Sherrill may be the best player it has. And, he’s got to play like it. The local angle and steadily-increasing productivity have endeared everyone to Sherrill over the past three seasons while he’s been a focal point of Vanderbilt’s rise. If it wants to keep rising, he’s one of the guys that’s going to get it to that point.

Sherrill believes he’s ready for that–and the double teams that will come with it–though. He said last fall camp that he wanted to become a more complete receiver by the time the season ended and in the moments following Vanderbilt’s ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa, he said he believed he achieved that goal. He doubled down on that in a phone conversation with Vandy on SI, in which he said that he believes he’s a more mature receiver than he was in 2025.

Now, he’s looking to refine his skillset even further.

“Obviously you’ve got to get better every day,” Sherrill said. “I feel like anybody who is in front of me is in the way of what I’m trying to get.”

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