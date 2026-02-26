Kenyon Sadiq Leads 2026 Rookie Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Fans to Watch

Rookie tight ends had historically struggled to make an immediate fantasy football impact, but that changed three years ago. In 2023, Sam LaPorta led the position in points in Year 1, scoring more points than even superstar Travis Kelce. The same thing happened in 2024, when Brock Bowers was the top fantasy tight end while producing a historic rookie campaign in the stat sheets.

This past season, two first-year tight ends, Tyler Warren (TE4) and Harold Fannin Jr. (TE6), were among the best fantasy options at the position. A third rookie, Colston Loveland, ranked in the top 12 at the end of the season.

As you can tell, that old trend of rookie tight end failures has been turned on its head.

With that said, here are five names that should be on your radar this week and throughout the offseason as we move toward the draft.

Top Fantasy Football Rookie TEs to Watch at Combine

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon: Sadiq is a freakish athlete and projects to be a mismatch nightmare at the next level. In fact, NFL.com’s Lance Zeirlein’s player comp is fantasy superstar tight end Trey McBride. He broke out this past season after Terrance Ferguson left for the pros, posting 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns with the Ducks. He’s a good bet to be one of the combine’s biggest winners, which could vault his draft stock even further up in Round 1. He could be this year’s Tyler Warren.

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt: Stowers is an athletic player who actually transitioned from playing quarterback to tight end. He played his final two collegiate seasons with the Commodores, posting a combined 111 catches, 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns. Stowers would likely secure his spot as the second-best tight end prospect in the class, behind only Sadiq, if he grades out well at the combine.

Max Klare, Ohio State: Klare’s 2025 stats don’t jump off the page, as he recorded 448 yards and two touchdowns in his first and final season with the Buckeyes. He had more success at Purdue the previous year before transferring, finishing with 685 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. A big target at 6' 4" and 243 pounds, Klare projects as a pass-catching tight end with fantasy potential at the next level.

Joe Royer, Cincinnati: Royer transferred from Ohio State and finished his collegiate career with the Bearcats, posting a combined 79 catches for 937 yards and seven touchdowns in his final two years. He’s a huge target at 6' 5" and 250 pounds, and he could push to be a lead tight end at the next level if he can improve as a run blocker. For now, he’s likely more of an option in dynasty leagues.

Michael Trigg, Baylor: Trigg posted 50 catches, 694 yards, and six touchdowns in his last season at Baylor. A pass-catching tight end with potential at the NFL level, he has the look of a big wide receiver who could become a matchup nightmare in red-zone situations. While his blocking chops need improvement, Trigg is certainly intriguing as a playmaker if he lands with the right NFL offense in 2026.

