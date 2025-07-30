Junior Sherrill Setting Out to Become More "Complete" Receiver in 2025
Nashville–Ever since Junior Sherrill grabbed a No. 85 jersey and walked out to Vanderbilt’s various scrimmage sites as a freshman in 2024, the reality that he would be a factor appeared to be clear.
Sherrill had too much twitchiness not to play consistently. He had too much speed. He looked too much like a power-five wide receiver already to stand on the sideline. Now for the Vanderbilt offense to take the step forward that it envisions, it needs Sherrill–who has since changed his jersey number to zero–to live up to another title.
It needs him to be its go-to wide receiver.
If Wednesday’s fall-camp opening practice was any indication, Sherrill appears to be closer to fulfilling that role than he’s ever been before. He was open often and reliable more than anyone on the field. Perhaps that was more of an indication of who the former Lipscomb Academy utilityman is at this stage of his career rather than a one off.
“He is taking a step forward,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “I’ve been really impressed with his leadership, his presence in that room.”
Sherrill was Vanderbilt’s leader in receiving yards among its wide receiver room with 411 and was tied for its most receptions by a receiver, but as he moves into a role as an upperclassman he still has something to prove.
The Vanderbilt receiver had perhaps its most important reception of the season on a circus catch in its win over Alabama and had five receptions against Texas, but had two receptions or less in eight of Vanderbilt’s 13 games in 2024. Sherrill also had six games in which he recorded 30 receiving yards or less.
Sherrill had three receptions or more in three of Vanderbilt’s final four games and appears to know the path towards more consistency, though.
“Just being a complete receiver,” Sherrill said in regards to where he’s improved. “Back in the day it was special teams, getting me the ball in space. Now it’s just being a complete receiver, whether it’s blocking, going downfield for routes. Overall that’s where I feel like I’ve been improving.”
The junior Vanderbilt receiver is Vanderbilt’s only projected starting receiver that wasn’t acquired via the transfer portal this offseason and is embracing a leadership role as a result of his status. Sherrill knows what’s expected of him as a result of seeing its program at rock bottom and at its mountaintop.
He also knows that the best way to gain credibility as a leader is to lead by actions. Sherrill’s actions this summer appear to be more versatile. He’s no longer just a deep threat. He’s getting in and out of routes. He’s putting his body on people when Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia hands it off.
He’s working to become what he needs to be in order to fulfill his new title as veteran receiver Quincy Skinner now goes about his days in an Atlanta Falcons uniform rather than a Vanderbilt one. If all goes well for Sherrill he’ll be in a similar position and will improve Vanderbilt’s previously run-heavy offense. He’s got to hone in on the details, though.
“Downfield catching,” Sherrill said in regards to an area of improvement he’s emphasizing. “I know that it was an area we lacked in, but just improving in that area each and every day.”
An improved Sherrill would indicate Vanderbilt’s offense becoming more explosive and versatile than it’s been in previous years and would set the course for its other receivers, particularly its important freshman and sophomore classes.
A step forward isn’t a given for the Vanderbilt receiver, but don’t tell those who see him on a day-to-day basis that.
“Junior has taken that identity that we crafted last year and has pushed that room from the front,” Lea said, “He’s also in great physical condition. I expect him to have a breakout year.”