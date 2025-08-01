Khordae Sydnor Was Tested By 2025 Season. Now He's Ready to Show What He Can Do Without Injury Trouble
Nashville–To a blind eye, Khordae Sydnor’s 2024 season at Vanderbilt was a resounding success after he appeared to fall out of favor in Purdue’s defensive line rotation the previous season.
In reality, the New York native feels as if there was significantly more in the tank for him than what he showed in his first year at Vanderbilt. Sydnor was second on the team with four sacks and had a case to be considered its best pass rusher, but he feels as if he could’ve done significantly more.
Sydnor played a significant portion of the 2024 season on an injured ankle that kept him from reaching the true level of production that he felt was out there for him.
“It affected me a lot,” Sydnor said Friday. “I tried to keep my composure and make it seem like it wasn’t bothering me, but it was. I just kept fighting.”
Sydnor is notorious for his smile and ability to stay upbeat regardless of circumstance, but what he went through in 2024 provided a test to his attitude and toughness each day. If he was going to be the leader that Vanderbilt defensive line coach Jovan Haye had appointed him prior to the season then he had to gut it out, though.
The Vanderbilt defensive end played in 11 of Vanderbilt’s 13 games, but says he was “getting after it two-to-three times a day” with his rehab while trying to work himself back into full health. What was more difficult for the Harlem, New York, native–who prides himself on carrying the toughness that his hometown provides with him–was fighting through the mental hurdles that come with a nagging injury like his.
“I was kind of down,” Sydnor said. “But, you just stack good days on top of good days and everything will soon end up well. That’s what I learned.”
Perhaps there was some struggle behind it, but even while Sydnor was battling through pain each practice and game, his smile was still there. So was his voice.
The Vanderbilt defensive end knew that if he couldn’t step in and physically stand out, he had to make up for it as a leader. If the perception from outside of Sydnor’s room–and two lockers away–is reality, then he still found a way to have an impact on Vanderbilt’s roster.
“He is definitely taking a leadership role in that room,” Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence told Vandy on SI. “It’s very obvious, he’s always coaching younger guys up which I think everyone appreciates. He just wants everyone around him to be better.”
Perhaps Sydnor’s greatest impact in 2025 will come as a result of him getting better, too. The Vanderbilt senior was among Vanderbilt’s most impactful players on the practice field on Friday, most notably in a one-on-one drill where he ran through a projected starting offensive lineman and put him on the turf in a one-on-one drill.
Sydnor was himself in every way. He moved like it. He possessed the physicality that’s so often present in his tape. He was dancing and smiling just like he is when he’s at his best, too.
“It’s a blessing man,” Sydnor said of his improved health. “I think I learned a lot from the rehab process.”
Sydnor may have learned from his injury troubles, but if Friday’s practice is any indication he’s not jaded by them. The Harlem native is still tough. He’s still smiling. He’s still believing that he can make an impact throughout the entirety of the 2025 season.
As Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said long ago, Vanderbilt wouldn’t be at this stage of its build without Sydnor’s production and attitude. It likely won’t make another step forward without what he brings, either. Luckily for Vanderbilt, he’s still the same old guy it’s come to rely on.
“He’s always smiling,” Spence said, “Just trying to make people’s days better. He’s a really, really great dude for sure.”