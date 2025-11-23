Kolbey Taylor Gets Rewarding Interception on Senior Day
NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt cornerback Kolbey Taylor stood behind cornerback teammate Mark Davis in the opening of the south end zone tunnel at FirstBank Stadium, showing plenty of emotion on his face as he prepared to take the field one final time at home.
He has only been in Nashville for two seasons, but he has served as an important piece of the Vanderbilt secondary last year and this year. Taylor has impacted games and contributed in various ways except for one: he had not had an interception during his time at Vanderbilt yet.
But on Senior Day at the Commodores’ final home game of the season, that all changed. As halftime was looming, Kentucky had the ball down 17-0 with a 3rd down and 12 from the Vanderbilt 47-yard line. Taylor lined up straight across from Kentucky wide receiver DJ Miller, dropped back in coverage, faked to his right, then moved back to his left and picked off Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada.
The interception was the first of his Vanderbilt career as he and his teammates ran all the way down the field to the end zone in celebration. Finally, the moment he had been waiting two years for arrived. Taylor’s interception was one of the many plays Vanderbilt’s defense made in the 45-17 win over Kentucky. Taylor helped the Commodores defense dominate where the slight defensive adjustments made during the bye week were noticeable.
The play was more than just an average interception. His interception in his final home game at the bank was a fitting end to his career and fitting reward to his development as a player and as a person.
In 2024, Taylor recorded a few unsportsmanlike penalties throughout the season. It was a very up and down season for Taylor a year ago as he ended 2024 on a high note, recording tackles in each of the final four games of the season and two in the Birmingham Bowl against Georgia Tech.
But over the past year, Taylor’s maturity has been on full display and his play as a whole has been more improved with 16 total tackles and two pass breakups on top of his interception. In other words, it has been a long road for Taylor that has personified emotional and athletic improvement.
“This is a guy that has been through a lot in life. And he's taken time to lean into trust here and understand kind of what this program is doing and helping him. This is such a spirited guy. And if you come out to practice, he is every day with energy and spirit, enthusiasm and loves football. I can't say enough about the consistency he's found this season,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said.
If Taylor’s celebration of his interception says anything about who he is as a player, it is what Lea said. Taylor is a player that has brought intensity and passion to Vanderbilt's defense this season and the impact it has on the rest of the defense can be seen. The Commodores defense is elevated when Taylor makes plays and shows his love for the game of football on the field.
Taylor has put in the effort on and off the field over the course of this season to have a moment like he did on Senior Day. All the work he has put into who he is as a player and person has paid off. It is a play that he earned and deserved to have.
As Taylor’s teammate, Martel Hight, saw Taylor intercept the ball from Calzada, all Hight could do was smile and be happy for his guy when discussing the play in the postgame press conference.
“Knowing that it's his first one, and he's always been wanting one. I mean, I'm proud of that guy. He's come a long way. He's worked for it and he's earned it, so I'm proud of him,” Hight said.
Taylor hopes that he is able to continue making plays and come up with another one next week as Vanderbilt heads to Tennessee to close the regular season. Defense is going to be a key factor on both sides as both Vanderbilt and Tennessee enter the game with potent offenses.
“I'm very happy for KT. He's such a valued member of our program and I think, such an example of what development can look like, what relationships can do,” Lea said. “I’m grateful he’s with us.”