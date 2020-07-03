Kopp "Interested" in Vanderbilt Football, Despite No Official Offer Yet

On Wednesday, Commodore Country shared the story of Maddox Kopp, a three-star quarterback recruit from Houston, Texas St. Thomas High School.

The Texas passer spent the week in Murfreesboro, Tn. competing in the Elite 11 quarterback competition, and the 6'5" 210-pound rising senior's performance has gotten the attention of some big-time programs, including Ole Miss and Texas this week alone.

Vanderbilt is also a program that has been in contact with Kopp, and the quarterback shared with Commodore Country that "I am interested too," in a text message regarding the Commodores.

Sports Illustrated All-American's John Garcia covered the Elite 11 this week and wrote this in his evaluation of Kopp along with all quarterbacks participating in the event.

"One of the more underrated quarterbacks entering the week, Kopp showed off his potential early and often with a strong deep ball when he got his feet set. He won the rail shot competition on Monday night and immediately heard from Power 5 schools such as Ole Miss and Texas. Short-to-intermediate middle of the field accuracy was hit or miss but when Kopp was on, he was on. Mobility and throwing on the run aren't his strong-suits, but with further development, as he's only recently started taking football seriously over basketball, Kopp has the arm talent to become a household name."

Commodores offensive coordinator Todd Finch is leading the recruitment of Kopp as his primary recruited, and would be his coach should he choose to join the Vanderbilt program.

As of yet, Kopp has not received an official offer from the Commodores and does not know why they have not offered, or if they will offer in the near future.

That has not diminished Kopp's interest in Vanderbilt and potentially joining his older brother Braden, whos is currently a student and member of the Commodores football team.

Kopp shared his thoughts on the experience of competing in the Elite 11 with Commodore Country.

The elite 11 was a great experience, and I loved competing against some of the best in the country. I finished right outside the final 11. And I think I made a good campaign to get into the 11, but I won't let the ranking define me," said Kopp. "Overall, I loved the coaches and everything they put if through during the camp."

