Live Blog: No. 14 Vanderbilt Football at No. 19 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – This is it. A lot is in the balance in Neyland Stadium today.
Vanderbilt rolls into rivalry week with one last chance to leave an impression on the College Football Playoff committee as the Commodores take on No. 19 Tennessee looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
Vanderbilt is coming off a dominating win over Kentucky on Senior Day, where it looked impressive offensively and defensively but did not move up any spots in the playoff rankings earlier this week. In fact, Utah only fell below Miami but not Vanderbilt. Which makes Vanderbilt fans wonder if a win today would even matter if chaos does not ensue around the country.
Vanderbilt is four spots below the cut line. A win in Tennessee would make one think it would be enough to jump Utah, but teams such as Alabama, Miami and BYU stand in the way. Not to mention, the playoff picture got more complex Friday night with No. 16 Texas taking down No. 3 Texas A&M to move to 9-3. How much does the committee value that?
Regardless, Vanderbilt has to win this game or else it is totally eliminated from any conversation having to do with the playoffs. And it will not be easy. Tennessee comes in with a high-powered, fast-pace offense yet again. The Volunteers are among the best passing offenses in college football and go at a rapid pace.
But Vanderbilt has a very efficient offense in its own right, led by quarterback Diego Pavia, who is in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Tennessee has allowed over 30 points in every conference game except for one this season.
Look no further, this game could easily come down to which defense forces a quarterback into a critical mistake first. Expect points and expect intensity and passion.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- Score updates: Ohio State is up 24-9 on Michigan, BYU takes a 17-14 lead over UCF going into half and Miami goes up 31-7.
- Miami goes up 24-7 on Pittsburgh. Not good at all for Vanderbilt. Miami is the biggest obstacle Vanderbilt has to jump in my opinion, and I am not sure how Vanderbilt jumps Miami unless the Hurricanes made it to the ACC title and wins it so Miami would get the ACC autobid. If Miami lost the ACC title, it would have a bad loss to a lower rated ACC team and likely knock them out. If Miami wins the ACC title, Miami gets the ACC autobid, which frees up an at-large spot.
- BYU ties the game against UCF with a touchdown five minutes before halftime.
- Ohio State goes up 17-9 on Michigan right before halftime, but BYU gets on the board against UCF and makes it 14-7 Knights early second quarter.
- Ohio State currently leads Michigan 10-9 with two minutes to go before half. Miami is up 17-7 over Pittsburgh at halftime while BYU is down 14-0 to UCF with two minutes left in the first quarter. Vanderbilt needs Michigan, Miami and BYU to lose.
- We are on scoreboard watch as well before Vanderbilt kicks off. The two games that are most critical to Vanderbilt fans in the early slate are the Ohio State-Michigan game and the Miami-Pittsburgh game.
Weather Report
It is a chilly, but sunny late November day here in Knoxville. Walking out to the car earlier to drive to the stadium was certainly cold. Temperature is forecast to be 47 degrees at kickoff and dip back down into the low 40s by the end of the night as the sun goes down. It is expected to get cloudy by kickoff, there is no rain in the forecast as of now.