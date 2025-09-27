Live Blog: No. 18 Vanderbilt vs. Utah State
NASHVILLE — No. 18 Vanderbilt Football is looking to start the season 5-0 for the first time in 17 years on Saturday.
Utah State comes to FirstBank Stadium seeking its third win in a row and a chance to test a surging SEC contender on its home turf. The Commodores are entering with swagger, confidence and a perfect record under head coach Clark Lea’s leadership. Vanderbilt has looked every bit the Top-25 team, racking up impressive wins against Virginia Tech and South Carolina.
Most recently, Vanderbilt’s 70-21 rout of Georgia State vaulted them to 18th in the AP Top 25. With a win, Lea and his team would remain unbeaten and travel next week to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a showdown with the Crimson Tide that could captivate a national audience.
If Vanderbilt is going to keep its momentum rolling, it can't afford to sleepwalk through the Aggies. The Utah State offense has the playmakers to exploit any lapses from defensive coordinator Steve Gregory’s unit. Former Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Nick Howell, now calling plays for the Aggies, will look to stifle quarterback Diego Pavia and the Commodore Offense. Teams have been burned far too many times by overlooking opponents, and Lea will have to keep his team focused and poised if he wants to move to 5-0.
This isn’t just another nonconference game for Vanderbilt. It’s a chance to prove it belongs in bigger conversations, move within one game of bowl eligibility and continue to show fans and supporters that their belief in this program is paying off.
Pregame
Injury Updates
- DL Yilanan Ouattara is listed as doubtful. Lea said Thursday that shoulder surgery could be a possibility down the line, but for now the team hopes rest and treatment will be enough to get him back on the field.
- LB Jameson Curtis — who blocked a punt and scored a touchdown against Georgia State — is listed as out.
How to Watch
Who: Vanderbilt (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Utah State (3-1, 1-0 MWC)
What: Week 5 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 11:45 a.m.
Where: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, TN
TV: SEC Network
Pregame Odds: Vanderbilt -23.5; O/U 58.5
Weather Report
It’s a beautiful sunny morning here at FirstBank Stadium as Vanderbilt gets ready to take on Utah State. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun throughout the game. Winds are moving north at about4 mph and aren't expected to be too much of a factor.