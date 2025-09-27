Vanderbilt Commodores

Live Blog: No. 18 Vanderbilt vs. Utah State

Follow along here as the Commodores face off against the Utah State Aggies.

Dylan Tovitz

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) under center against the Georgia State Panthers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) under center against the Georgia State Panthers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NASHVILLE — No. 18 Vanderbilt Football is looking to start the season 5-0 for the first time in 17 years on Saturday.  

Utah State comes to FirstBank Stadium seeking its third win in a row and a chance to test a surging SEC contender on its home turf. The Commodores are entering with swagger, confidence and a perfect record under head coach Clark Lea’s leadership. Vanderbilt has looked every bit the Top-25 team, racking up impressive wins against Virginia Tech and South Carolina. 

Most recently, Vanderbilt’s 70-21 rout of Georgia State vaulted them to 18th in the AP Top 25. With a win, Lea and his team would remain unbeaten and travel next week to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a showdown with the Crimson Tide that could captivate a national audience.  

If Vanderbilt is going to keep its momentum rolling, it can't afford to sleepwalk through the Aggies. The Utah State offense has the playmakers to exploit any lapses from defensive coordinator Steve Gregory’s unit. Former Vanderbilt defensive coordinator Nick Howell, now calling plays for the Aggies, will look to stifle quarterback Diego Pavia and the Commodore Offense.  Teams have been burned far too many times by overlooking opponents, and Lea will have to keep his team focused and poised if he wants to move to 5-0.  

This isn’t just another nonconference game for Vanderbilt. It’s a chance to prove it belongs in bigger conversations, move within one game of bowl eligibility and continue to show fans and supporters that their belief in this program is paying off. 

FOLLOW ALONG FOR UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE GAME ON THE VANDY ON SI LIVE BLOG: 

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Injury Updates

  • DL Yilanan Ouattara is listed as doubtful. Lea said Thursday that shoulder surgery could be a possibility down the line, but for now the team hopes rest and treatment will be enough to get him back on the field.
  • LB Jameson Curtis — who blocked a punt and scored a touchdown against Georgia State — is listed as out.

How to Watch

Who: Vanderbilt (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. Utah State (3-1, 1-0 MWC) 

What: Week 5 of the college football season 

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 11:45 a.m. 

Where: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, TN 

TV: SEC Network 

Pregame Odds: Vanderbilt -23.5; O/U 58.5 

Weather Report

It’s a beautiful sunny morning here at FirstBank Stadium as Vanderbilt gets ready to take on Utah State. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to low 80s with plenty of sun throughout the game. Winds are moving north at about4 mph and aren't expected to be too much of a factor.

Published
Dylan Tovitz
DYLAN TOVITZ

Dylan Tovitz is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University, originally from Livingston, New Jersey. In addition to writing for Vanderbilt on SI, he serves as a deputy sports editor for the Vanderbilt Hustler and co-produces and hosts ‘Dores Unlocked, a weekly video show about Commodore sports. Outside the newsroom, he is a campus tour guide and an avid New York sports fan with a particular passion for baseball. He also enjoys listening to country and classic rock music and staying active through tennis and baseball.

Home/Football