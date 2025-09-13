Live Blog: Vanderbilt Football at. No. 11 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, Sc..- Will the streak end?
Vanderbilt goes into Saturday night looking to end a 16-game losing streak to South Carolina. The Commodores have not beaten the Gamecocks since 2008 and they are hoping tonight is the night the streak ends.
Both teams come into the game with a 2-0 start to the season with each team beating Virginia Tech between the past two weeks. South Carolina started its season off with a 24-11 win over the Hokies in Atlanta for the “Aflac Kickoff” game before taking care of business despite a slow start on offense against South Carolina State.
Vanderbilt is coming off a big win on the road in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. The Commodores came back down 10 by scoring 34 unanswered in the second half and coming away with a 44-20 win. The flip of the switch after halftime led Vanderbilt to put a statement road win on the resume.
The key to tonight’s game will be how the Vanderbilt defense contains its second opposing dual-threat quarterback on the season in LaNorris Sellers.
While Vanderbilt is looking for another big win and to end the losing streak against the Gamecocks, South Carolina is playing for a lot, too. As playoff hopefuls, South Carolina almost needs to win this game to keep itself in the playoffs before getting deep into conference play.
Tonight’s winner will no doubt have the inside track to competing with the top of the SEC and look to keep climbing the rankings.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- Theo Von has seemingly became a Vanderbilt super fan this season. Him and IShowSpeed were at the Commodores' practice earlier this week. Today, Theo Von has made the trip to South Carolina.
- Vanderbilt has taken the field here in Columbia.
- Vanderbilt defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara is out with an injury, per the practice report.
- We are about two hours from game time and teams are out warming up and stretching down on the field.
Weather Report
It is a hot and sunny day here in Columbia as Vanderbilt prepares to take on South Carolina. With a 7:45 p.m. kickoff, the temperature will be in the mid 70s at the start of the game and dip into the upper 60s by the end of the night. There is barely a cloud in the sky on this beautiful day, so weather should not be a factor in tonight’s game.