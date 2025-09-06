Live Blog: Vanderbilt Football at. Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va..- Vanderbilt is looking to avoid revenge from its opponent tonight.
Last season, Vanderbilt surprised Virginia Tech in the first week of the 2024 season by taking down the Hokies 34-27 in overtime. It was Pavia’s first game as well as all the other players and coaches that came from New Mexico State and elsewhere.
This time around, the Commodores have an established identity on offense and defense. That may help Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry having a lot more familiarity with Vanderbilt this year, but the Commodores have proven that even with plenty of tape, they are not easy to prepare for.
Speaking of having an unfamiliar roster last season, this season Virginia Tech is the team with more unfamiliarity. The Hokies come in with only five of the same starters it had in last season’s game. But one of those same starters is quarterback Kyron Drones, a dual-threat quarterback in his own right.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 45-3 win over Charleston Southern while Virginia Tech lost its first game 24-11 to South Carolina. One advantage that could play into the hands of Vanderbilt is the extra rest. Not only did Vanderbilt play the day before Virginia Tech played in its neutral site game, but the Commodores rested its starters for the majority of the second half in last week’s game.
Going into tonight’s game, Vanderbilt enters as slight underdogs (+2.5 points) according to CBS Sports. Weather may play a factor, but Saturday night is sure to be a big game for two teams that are vying for a quality power conference victory that could end up having bowl game implications late in the year.
Kickoff between Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. Follow the live blog here for live updates.
Pregame
Diego Pavia's family is here in Blacksburg with a Vanderbilt flag with Pavia's name on it.
- Vanderbilt Commodores On SI's Joey Dwyer and Graham Baakko broke down tonight's matchup pregame. Follow here to watch the full breakdown.
- Lineman are warming up and stretching in the end zone. Kickoff is 81 minutes away!
- Diego Pavia is warming up and throwing to tight end Eli Stowers on side of the field to the right of the midfield logo.
- Vanderbilt rolled into Lane Stadium around 5 p.m. local time. Diego Pavia was jamming to some music on the way in.
Weather Report
It is a cloudy evening here in Blacksburg. There is potential for rain for later in the game, but the radar as of right now looks to be south of Blacksburg. Other than that, it is a great night for football temperature-wise. It is set to be 71 degrees at kickoff and dip down into the mid-60s by the end of the night.