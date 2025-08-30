Live Blog: Vanderbilt Football vs. Charleston Southern
NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- The 2025 season is getting underway.
Tonight, Vanderbilt will kick off its 2025 football season against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s game is a sold out season-opener for Vanderbilt, which is representative of the vibe around the program heading into the new season. Vanderbilt is coming off a 7-6 season in which it saw its best year since 2013 as it won the 2024 Birmingham Bowl over Georgia Tech.
At this point, that may as well be ancient history. It is a fresh start for all 134 FBS teams that all have their own goals it wants to accomplish. This season, Vanderbilt is not only looking to pick up where it left off, but the Commodores have aspirations of playing themselves into the postseason.
There will be a lot of familiar faces for fans. Vanderbilt returns 70 percent of its production from a year ago. With an extra year of experience under the belt of its leaders, the coaching staff is hoping that will translate into an even better team than last season.
Charleston Southern comes into Nashville playing with house money. While the Buccaneers come in as a 37.5-point underdog, they are not worrying about that. They know they have a chance to spoil the start of Vanderbilt’s season. Charleston Southern finished 1-11 last season, but is hoping a new offense behind offensive coordinator Seth Strickland will bring Charleston Southern up the ranks of the FCS.
Kickoff between Vanderbilt and Charleston Southern is scheduled for 6:02 p.m. CT. Follow the live blog here for live updates.
Live Blog
Pregame
- Defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara does not look like he will end up playing tonight. He is without a helmet and pads, per Dylan Tovitz and Joey Dwyer's on-the-field observations. Ouattara was previously said to be doubtful by Clark Lea earlier this week.
- With just under a hour before kick, the Commodores have arrived on the field in uniform and have begun stretching.
- The vibe certainly feels different today compared to past season-openers. Plenty of tailgates and fans out and about getting ready for tonight's game.
- Both teams warming up on the field now as we hit 90 minutes before kickoff. The student section has begun to fill up in what is expected to be a sold out crowd at FirstBank Stadium tonight.
Weather Report
It is a nice, warm day for an opening night game. It is currently 88 degrees during pregame with temperature being 84 at kickoff. There is barely a cloud in the sky as the sun beats down on the field as sunset approaches. There is not any rain in the forecast as temperatures are expected to go down into the low 70s by the end of the night.