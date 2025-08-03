Miles Capers Standing Out for Vanderbilt Football Behind Improved Frame
Nashville–Watching Miles Capers on this August Sunday was watching a more physically developed version of the senior EDGE rusher reaping the benefits of his efforts with Vanderbilt strength and conditioning coach Sean Steiner.
If Capers is going to take a significant enough leap to be preparing to play football on fall Sundays this time next year, he’ll likely look back to his 14-pound increase since Vanderbilt’s roster was released last season.
Capers is bigger and has clearly been intentional about adding muscle to his frame after his lean frame cost him opportunities to make an impact on certain plays. The 6-foot-4 EDGE is naturally long and wiry, but looks more like a man with a significant opportunity to impact games after his transformation.
“I feel like last year I left some plays on the table from not having enough size on me so I just decided to add more weight,” Capers said on Sunday. “I just realized that I needed to get bigger.”
The Vanderbilt EDGE reaped the benefits of his increase in frame on Sunday as he blew through a Vanderbilt starting tight end and was nearly instantly in the backfield as a result of his effort. Perhaps Capers–who has been listed as a STAR in previous seasons–would’ve had to opt for another way around that Vanderbilt tight end had he still maintained his previous frame, but there he was in front of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia forcing him to get rid of the ball.
Oftentimes a player in Capers’ position has to trade muscle for speed, but the Sumer, South Carolina, native says he’s been working on “everything” this summer and isn’t intending to sacrifice the speed or burst that’s made him effective in the past. If you ask him, it's the same benefits of his previous frame with some added advantages.
“I feel faster," Capers said with a smirk while meeting with the media after Vanderbilt’s first fall-camp practice at FirstBank Stadium of the year.
If Capers can parlay what appears to be his improved quickness and strength into improved results, he’ll likely raise the stock of the Vanderbilt defense as a whole as he and its other defensive linemen aim for their goal of what he says is the national championship. Capers flashed, particularly with a strip sack of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in Vanderbilt’s win over the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide, but perhaps there’s still another leap left for him to take.
Capers recorded 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and three sacks last season. That was the old Capers, though. This version appears to be bigger and faster and is standing out in fall camp alongside Vanderbilt pass rusher Khordae Sydnor.
Time for Capers’ improved measurable to result in production, though.