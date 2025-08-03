Takeaways From Vanderbilt's Fourth Fall Practice, First at FirstBank Stadium
Nashville--Vanderbilt debuted the new-look FirstBank Stadium to its players and staff on Sunday morning as it took the field for its fourth fall practice that was full of live periods and action.
The Commodores weren't shy to compete after a Saturday off day and take the field again on Monday and Tuesday, here's some takeaways from their first practice of the week.
Ball Security Needed Improvement on Sunday
Vanderbilt knows that if it’s going to win big in 2025, it’s gotta take care of the ball and avoid putting it in harms’ way.
The ball was within reach for Vanderbilt’s defensive backs far too often as a result of poor decision by Vanderbilt’s quarterbacks and was on the ground more times than it should’ve been, as well.
Ball security was trendy topic last fall that hasn’t had to come up often this fall, but it will clearly be harped on by the Vanderbilt staff in its afternoon meetings.
NFL Scouts Galore
Representatives from the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans were on hand for Sunday morning’s practice.
Scouts at Vanderbilt practices aren’t necessarily new news, but the abundance of teams represented as they walked down the steps on Sunday was almost jarring considering Vanderbilt’s past as a program.
Many of the scouts are likely here for the personnel and recruiting symposium, but the volume of them could also indicate Vanderbilt’s progress as a program.
South End Zone Progress
Those in charge of the south end zone’s construction can’t let their foot off the gas ahead of August 30, but it appears as if the odds are that the end zone will be complete by Vanderbilt’s opening-night matchup with Charleston Southern.
It appears as if the suites are still in progress more than any other part of the end zone, but the number of seats already installed as well as the end zone being closed in makes for a significantly better look to FirstBank Stadium as a whole.
The construction crew Vanderbilt has in charge will have to hustle to get this thing done, but it appears as if the product will at least be serviceable on day one.
Jordan Matthews participates
The former Vanderbilt star was all over the field on Sunday while instructing Vanderbilt’s receivers.
Matthews specifically appeared to be in the ear of Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill, who appears to be embracing his role as Vanderbilt’s alpha in the receiver room.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea appears to be honing in on blocking from his receiver room and Matthews appears to be a valuable messenger for him in that way.
Vanderbilt’s offensive line appears to be opening more holes
Mahkylin Young and Gabe Fields appeared to have a few long runs each—which is difficult to tell without pads—but if it were to be the case, it feels as if it was largely a result of Vanderbilt’s offensive line.
The holes appeared to be bigger than they’ve been in the past on Sunday, but that isn’t necessarily an end all, be all indicator of the future success of its run game.
Some tough stretches of quarterback play
Diego Pavia looked the part on Sunday and generally made some nice decisions over the middle of the field despite one miscommunication that put the ball in harms way and frustrated him, but Vanderbilt’s younger quarterbacks appeared to struggle a bit.
Blaze Berlowitz had stretches of putting the ball in harms way, but ultimately didn’t have to pay for it outside of one play downfield. The operation under the junior didn’t appear to be as smooth as it’s been the first few days of the fall.
Jack Elliott has flashed at times, but looks like a freshman at this stage. Drew Dickey made a few nice throws downfield, but still appears to be behind Berlowitz.
Eli Stowers keeps doing his thing
Stowers showed the NFL evaluators in attendance his pass-catching ability, particularly over the middle, on Sunday.
He was perhaps Vanderbilt’s best offensive player outside of a blocking mishap and looked as good as he has all of fall camp.
Stowers doesn’t have much to prove this fall, but he reminded those in attendance what he’s capable of on Sunday.
Marlon Jones appears to be making a solid impression
Jones has been targeted, but has been good with his hands and looks the part physically despite missing the 2024 season due to a battle with cancer.
In some ways, he’s been one of Vanderbilt’s biggest defensive standouts of camp alongside Carson Lawrence, Khordae Sydnor—who was easy to spot on Sunday—and Bryce Cowan.
Kevo Wesley, Mark Davis, Simeon Boulware
All three were not dressed. Wesley and Boulware have longer term injuries than Davis.