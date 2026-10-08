Nashville Weather Update For Tropical Storm Isaias Ahead of Vanderbilt Football Game Against Ole Miss

NASHVILLE — The storm down in the gulf continues to rage on toward the coast of southern Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. And it looks like it could bring some messy weather to the Nashville area this weekend.

Just about every American that lives in SEC country has been closely monitoring Hurricane Isaias as the weekend quickly approaches. The storm, which has now been upgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane, is scheduled to make landfall Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. The path of the storm is hooking northward straight through the state of Alabama and into the middle Tennessee area.

While the storm will eventually weaken the further into Alabama it gets, the tropical storm will eventually bring some rainfall to the Nashville area, in time for Vanderbilt’s game against No. 9 Ole Miss. The Commodores are Rebels are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

According to The Weather Channel, there is a 89% chance of rain Saturday. The daytime forecast says that there will be rain and scattered thunderstorms in Nashville rolling into the afternoon. Winds are projected to be between 10 and 20 mph with a 90% chance of rain in the first half of the day.

If that holds true and there are scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, that will very likely have some sort of impact on Vanderbilt’s game. Maybe that just means the possibility of a lightning delay or even just a messy football game.

Saturday night in Nashville, the forecast says that there will be showers and thunderstorms during the evening and usher in light rain overnight.

The hourly forecast for Nashville Saturday makes it seem like things can get interesting during the time of Vanderbilt’s game. According to The Weather Channel, there is nearly a 90% chance of rain from 8 a.m. through the 9 a.m. hour. Those chances drop into the 70s and 60s over the next couple hours after that.

But, there is a 53% chance of rain during the 2 p.m. hour and a 56% chance for storms in the hours following, which would be in the middle of Vanderbilt’s game. During the 5 p.m. hour, there is a 76% chance of a thunderstorm. If that were to happen, that could mean the possibility of weather delays in the middle and late stages of the game.

Whether there is lightning or it is just rain, the current forecast is making it seem that Vanderbilt will be playing in some sloppy weather Saturday afternoon.

As always, weather forecasts are subject to change. As we are under 48 hours from kickoff time, things can still change. But for now, Vanderbilt is preparing for a wet game against an AP Top 10 team.

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