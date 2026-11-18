When Florida football head coach Jon Sumrall turned on the tape of Vanderbilt’s game against No. 3 Alabama, there was one thing that immediately stood out to him.

It was not a specific play Vanderbilt was able to pull off, nor was it the stats the Commodores had on either side of the ball in the game. Instead, it was the scoreboard. Vanderbilt led the No. 3 team in the country by a score of 3-0 with under 20 seconds to go before halftime.

It was at that moment where the Crimson Tide scored a touchdown and took its first lead of the game right before halftime. Reading the scoreboard at that moment led Sumrall to just one, simple conclusion.

“Vanderbilt’s a way way better than what their record might indicate,” Sumrall said in his weekly press conference this week. “So a lot of respect for Clark [Lea] and his staff for what they’ve put on the field the last few years.”

Given that statement, it is abundantly clear that Florida is not going to be overlooking Vanderbilt this weekend. In the majority of their conference games, the Commodores have played competitively and perhaps better than what people would give the team credit for. However, Vanderbilt has struggled to put a complete four-quarter game together in SEC play this season.

Vanderbilt has played teams tough in the first halves of nearly every game, but have let games get away from it in the second halves of games.

This week, Vanderbilt knows it is traveling to Gainesville with its back against the wall. One more loss added on to its already 4-6 record and Vanderbilt will be eliminated from bowl eligibility.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea shares the sense of urgency to salvage this season over these final two weeks of November with his team. One of those players that will try to carry that sense of urgency into the game Saturday is his five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

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Curtis has developed throughout the season. Recently, Curtis has shown some improvement in his decision making by not committing the big mistake that haunts Vanderbilt in the end. He has gone two consecutive games without throwing an interception.

Sumrall knows he has his hands full preparing his defense for Curtis. When he was asked about taking on Curtis this week, Sumrall breathed a heavy sigh, indicating he feels like Curtis could give Florida fits.

“They’re doing more with him than they were earlier in the year in regards to his volume. He makes every throw. His arm talent is off the charts and he’s a really good athlete, too. I think that’s probably where he doesn’t get enough credit is his ability to run, ” Sumrall said.

Curtis has thrown for 1,880 yards, eight passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to his name. He has thrown eight interceptions, but has seemingly turned a corner in terms of taking care of the ball as of late.

Vanderbilt’s offense is coming off a tough game against Alabama where it was able muster up just 235 total yards. Of that, 223 were passing yards from Curtis while the other 12 yards were from the Commodore ground game.

Regardless of how good or otherwise Curtis’ numbers look this season, Sumrall seems to have his defense focused on making sure the “difference maker” he believes Curtis to be is not one when Vanderbilt comes to town this weekend.

“I have a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy you can build around. He’s a difference maker at that position that force multiplies and makes everybody around him better,” Sumrall said. “I think he’s a really good football player.”

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