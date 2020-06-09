CommodoreCountry
NCAA Moving Forward With Reopening Plans

Greg Arias

College football fans and fans of sports in general around the country are ready for some good news, and it could come later this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. 

According to his story published Monday night, Dellenger believes that coaches and players could be on the practice field as soon as mid-July. 

"Football coaches could begin interacting with their players as soon as the second week of July and by mid-July, they’ll be conducting walk-through practices, with a ball. That’s according to an NCAA proposal set for approval this week."

While there is no guarantee that the proposal will pass, it seems more likely that things will move forward later this week, barring some unforeseen change in statistics surrounding the coronavirus.  

Also, according to the report, "normal required" summer workouts could begin as early as July 6.  The timeline for every school's reopening remains clouded, however, as different states remain in various steps of their reopening plans. 

In Nashville, for instance, the city is currently in Phase 2 of a four-phase plan for reopening. Phase 2 began on Memorial Day weekend, and Phase 3 was to have launched last week; however, a slight increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases cause mayor John Cooper to pause the move to Phase 3.  A decision on the next step will come this week, according to Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir.  

While the Southeastern Conference set their date for allowing schools to begin reopening athletic facilities on June 8, Vanderbilt has not yet announced any official dates for their student-athletes to be able to start voluntary workouts, though athletes have returned to campus and freshmen are set to report June 15.  

The school's website is set up for notifications and information as to their plans, and a detailed four-phase plan of their own has been in place for some time. 

According to the website, Vanderbilt is now in Phase 2 of their plan, having begun this phase on Monday. 

Vanderbilt University will begin transitioning to Phase 2 of its Return to Campus Plan on Monday, June 8.

The Return to Campus Plan is tailored to Vanderbilt’s own unique density, operations and other considerations as a residential education institution. The first phase of the Return to Campus Plan began Monday, May 18, and operations that resumed were on-campus research activities that could not be conducted remotely.

For more information on the plan, you can read in detail all four phases of the procedure and other information from the university at the link above. 

 

