No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt Football: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates and Depth Chart

NASHVILLE — Can Vanderbilt do the unthinkable again?

The Commodores host No. 3 Alabama in FirstBank Stadium today. It is the first time Vanderbilt hosts the Crimson Tide since the game in 2024, where it beat a No. 1 Alabama team 40-35. This time around the circumstances feel a little similar.

Alabama is coming off a huge win against LSU to put itself firmly in the playoff picture, just like it did in 2024 when it beat Georgia before going to Nashville. For Vanderbilt, the Commodores have seemed to be forgotten about in the national landscape of college football. Pulling off another stunner would force people to pay attention to Vanderbilt again.

Vanderbilt and Alabama are scheduled to kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup before today’s game.

Latest Injury News from No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– The biggest piece of injury news for Vanderbilt is that it will be without EDGE rusher Edwin Kolenge Saturday. Clark Lea announced Thursday that Kolenge will be out for the season to get surgery on a tendon in his pec. Kolenge’s absence is a huge hit for the Vanderbilt defensive line.

– Vanderbilt will continue to be without backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz, linebacker Josiah Broxton, running back Evan Hampton, offensive lineman Gunner Givens, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant and linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. due injuries. Hampton, Givens and Bryant have been confirmed to be out for the season.

No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: No. 3 Alabama (7-2) vs. Vanderbilt (4-5)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14,11:45 a.m. CT

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 61-20-4.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt took down Mississippi State on the road, beating the Bulldogs 25-23.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama beat No. 14 LSU in Death Valley 31-13.

Weather: It will be chilly, but still a nice day for football. The forecast is a sunny day for Nashville with temperatures being in the upper 40s at kickoff before climbing into the lower 50s by the end of the game.

Betting Odds for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Spread: Alabama -17.5 points

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for No. 3 Alabama at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis spoke to the media Tuesday about getting his first win of SEC play in college and many more things. Read Graham Baakko’s story to see all the things Curtis talked about.

It is abundantly clear that Alabama has not forgotten what took place in Nashville in October 2024. The Crimson Tide seem to be taking the matchup against the Commodores far more seriously this year. Read Graham Baakko’s story on what Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said about Vanderbilt and Jared Curtis.

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Vanderbilt made a few changes to the depth chart for both the offense and the defense going into this week. Read Joey Dwyer’s story on changes for this week’s depth chart and why the changes occurred.

Vanderbilt Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Jared Curtis, Whit Muschamp or Jack Elliott

RB: Sedrick Alexander or MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton

X Receiver: Junior Sherrill, Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay

Y Receiver: Ja’Cory Thomas, Martel Hight

Z Receiver: Tristen Brown, Cole Adams, Claiborne Richards

Tight End: Cole Spence, Gabe Fisher, Maurice Veney

Tight End: Jayvontay Conner, Walter Taylor

Quick Tackle: Clinton Azubuike, Beau Johnson

Quick Guard: Cade McConnell, Kevo Wesley, Ted Gregoire

Center: Lyndon Cooper, Keegan Wechsler

Strong Guard: Mitchell Smith, Orion Irving, Micah DeBose

Strong Tackle: CJ Williams, Beau Johnson

DEFENSE

EDGE: Brian Allen Jr., Hayden Bray

Defensive Tackle: Issa Ouattara, Bradley Mann or Jaylon Stone

Defensive Tackle: Talan Carter, Glenn Seabrooks III, Mike Diatta

Razor: Miles Capers, Mason Carter, Jake Stanish

Linebacker: Nick Rinaldi, Bryce Cowan, Jamison Curtis

Linebacker: Bryan Longwell, Bryce Cowan, Austin Howard

STAR: Mason Lewis, Carson Lawrence, Jailen Ruth

Cornerback: Davin Chandler, Dontae Carter, Jaylin Lackey

Cornerback: Jordan Matthews, Cayden Daniels, Cobey Sellers

Safety: Ricardo Jones, Jalen Gilbert

Safety: CJ Heard, Jalen Gilbert, Vanzale Hinton

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