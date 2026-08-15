Offensive Position-By-Position Takeaways From Vanderbilt Football's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

NASHVILLE—For the first time of fall camp, Vanderbilt football took the field on the turf at FirstBank Stadium and was full go. Vanderbilt went for over two hours on Saturday morning and had as much live action as it's had at any point of fall camp.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea is of the belief that his team could've brought a higher energy level on Saturday, but believes his program is on the right track through nine practices.

"I was pleased on the whole with the play," Lea said. "I think there's some operational stuff we've got to cllean up and what's why you scrimmage."

Here's Vandy on SI's offensive takeaways from Saturday's practice.

Quarterback

Quarterback Jared Curtis (2) participates in Vanderbilt’s football practice Thursday, August 13, 2026 at McGugin Practice Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After some nice throws by Blaze Berlowitz early, it was clearly Jared Curtis who won the day Saturday.

Curtis isn’t without mistakes and it doesn’t appear as if Vanderbilt has decided that he’s a leg above Berlowitz, but Vanderbilt’s offense is just more dynamic with Curtis than it is with Berlowitz–and Saturday was evidence of that. Curtis gave it away a time or two, but he had the best two or three throws of the day and moved his groups down the field more consistently than Berlowitz did. Lea said Saturday was Curtis’ best day of camp.

In some ways, Curtis’ day was a microcosm of his camp as a whole. He made the most impressive throws of the day–particularly on the perimeter–but also the few least impressive ones. In some moments on Saturday, Curtis is a superhero completing passes with his feet off the ground and making something out of nothing. Others sent a reminder why this is still a competition.

And, at this stage, it appears that it still is.

Vanderbilt’s staff still appears to be giving Berlowitz every chance to win the job, but he hasn’t separated. He avoided the big mistake on Saturday, but his offense wasn’t all that explosive. Curtis also hasn’t had the breakout few days yet that have put this thing on ice. At some point, the fact that there hasn’t been much separation has to play a more significant piece of the evaluation.

How Vanderbilt interprets that is up for interpretation. Curtis’ case is that he has much more of a ceiling and that Vanderbilt could benefit from riding the highs and lows with him whereas doing the same with Berlowitz doesn’t open it up to the same ceiling. Berlowitz’ case is centered on Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck being able to open up more of his playbook.

Vanderbilt still has a decision on its hands coming out of Saturday.

Running back

Vanderbilt running back Evan Hampton (23) run the ball during practice at Vanderbilt University Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was a light day for the top of the running back room while Sedrick Alexander and MK Young load managed, but freshman back Evan Hampton took advantage of the opportunity.

Hampton was among the most impressive players on the roster on Saturday and had by far his best day of camp to this point. He was good enough for Lea to shout him out in the first minute of his press conference. Who knows how much Hampton sees the field when Vanderbilt eventually takes it, but he was Vanderbilt’s most impressive depth running back on Saturday–which hasn’t been the case all camp.

In Hampton, Vanderbilt has a young back that can get vertical and make defenders miss in space. The quality that could get him on the field right away is his receiving, though, which appears to be particularly advanced.

Vanderbilt freshman back Izayah Lee continues to impress with his physicality and could find a role that way. Beck still appears to be high on Gabe Fields, but Hampton had a better day and may have more of a niche.

Wide receiver

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) makes a catch during practice at Vanderbilt University Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt appears to be stronger at receiver than the feeling surrounding it indicated entering camp.

Junior Sherrill looked the part while he was out there on Saturday, Ja’Cory Thomas has been much better in the fall than he was in the spring–and got behind the defense a few times on Saturday, Lea said–and Vanderbilt could have some depth behind those two.

What exactly that depth entails, though, is still a question. There wasn’t much of a look provided at Alabama transfer Cole Adams on Saturday, Tristen Brown was relatively quiet, Brycen Coleman is trending up over the last few days, Kahden Smith has had an excellent camp despite a quiet Saturday and Joseph McVay has been relatively up and down throughout Vanderbilt’s nine days.

Tight end

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence goes through drills at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt’s two most steady offensive rooms at this stage are clearly tight end and running back. It’s got its three rotation guys at running back already and it appears to have its three at tight end, as well.

Cole Spence should be its leading receiver. Jayvontay Conner will likely be the best complement to Spence. Gabe Fisher and Morehouse transfer Maurice Veney will contribute significantly in the blocking game, as well. Those things appear to be near certainties at this point.

The big questions still surround Walter Taylor and how much he can give Vanderbilt. Taylor wasn’t a significant standout in the receiving game on Saturday, but he’s proven that he can be. He has to continue to be better in the blocking game.

Offensive line

Vanderbilt offensive linemen Kevo Wesley (52) and Cade McConnell (70) drill during preseason practice at the school’s indoor facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt’s offensive line didn’t stand out for poor play on Saturday, and that’s real progress relative to previous fall camps. There was a notable penalty or two on Saturday, but Vanderbilt’s offensive line play wasn’t a liability.

There still appears to be a competition for a spot or two on the line–which is hard to decipher with Micah DeBose off to the side–but Vanderbilt’s offensive line appears to be further along than it was a year ago despite its turnover as a unit.

Perhaps the most interesting thing coming out of Saturday would be to put Vanderbilt’s offensive staff on truth serum in regard to their evaluation of Beau Johnson and how he’s best utilized.

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