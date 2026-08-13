Offensive Takeaways From Vanderbilt Football's Seventh Practice of Fall Camp

NASHVILLE—With Vanderbilt's Saturday scrimmage looming, it took the field at the McGugin Center for the first day of a three-day stretch that will include it taking the field every day.

As a result, Vanderbilt's Thursday practice was relatively quiet and didn't include all that many live periods. There were a few noteworthy pieces of practice that Vandy on SI was on hand for, though.

Here's a few offensive takeaways from Vanderbilt's showing.

Ja’Cory Thomas needs some flowers

Vanderbilt wide receiver Ja'Cory Thomas (14) celebrates a receiving touchdown in the end zone during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The criticism surrounding Thomas’ performance was loud in the spring, but he’s clearly better than what he showed when he first arrived on Vanderbilt’s campus. Thomas told Vandy on SI in the spring that he was practicing through a hamstring injury that made it significantly more difficult to create separation. Now, he appears to be proving that the injury was more to attribute to his struggles than his lack of a skillset.

Thomas had perhaps his best day of camp on Thursday and looked like the frontrunner to be Vanderbilt’s second-leading receiver in 2026. Perhaps Thomas won’t do what Vanderbilt receiver Junior Sherrill does in terms of production, but he’s a big-bodied versatile receiver that gives Vanderbilt a different dimension.

In a way, Thomas is what Vanderbilt thought it could’ve had with New Mexico State transfer Trent Hudson a season ago. He’s a real red zone threat, a threat to make chunk plays and a matchup problem. There have been some concentration drops in camp, but Thomas’ camp has generally been encouraging.

Nothing moving on the quarterback competition

Vanderbilt quarterbacks, from left, Whit Muschamp (10), Blaze Berlowitz (1), Jared Curtis (2) and Jack Elliott (11) gather for a talk after Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt freshman Jared Curtis still has to be the favorite to be the starter and had another fine day. Curtis showed off his arm talent, but also made a freshman throw. Vanderbilt will likely have to live with some of those mistakes, but it appears to be willing to ride the ups and downs with him.

Blaze Berlowitz hasn’t had many outstandingly poor reads and throws since Sunday, but he’s likely not winning this battle unless he’s markedly better than Curtis–and he hasn’t been. Vanderbilt depth quarterback Whit Muschamp has had a solid camp and may be Vanderbilt’s best non Curtis or Berlowitz option at this point.

Jayvontay Conner said he wanted to be more consistent, and he has been

Vanderbilt tight end Jayvontay Conner (8) goes through drills during practice at Vanderbilt University Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s still unlikely that anyone not named Cole Spence is Vanderbilt’s leading receiver in the tight end room, but Conner could give him a run for his money and make a real impact in the receiving game.

Conner always seems to make a few catches every practice and is as confident as anyone in Vanderbilt’s tight end room. That will count for something. Conner is closer to Spence than he is to Vanderbilt’s third stringer in terms of talent, and it may not be that close.

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