Official Injury Report Released for Vanderbilt Commodores Against South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores are looking for their seventh win for the season in an SEC showdown at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Vanderbilt (6-3, 3-2 in SEC) is fresh off a bowl season clinching victory against the Auburn Tigers. They will play postseason football for the first time since 2018, and it will also be a first under head coach Clark Lea.
South Carolina (5-3, 3-3) is one win away from their first bowl season since 2022. They are riding high after knocking off tenth-ranked Texas A&M this past week.
On Wednesday, the conference released the official injury report for the two programs. The Commodores listed 12 players on the report, as six were posted for South Carolina.
Vanderbilt South Carolina Injury Report:
Vanderbilt:
- Mark Davis, CB: Out
- Bradley Mann, DL: Out
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE : Out
- Grasyon Morgan, OL: Out
- Zaylin Wood, DL: Out
- Kolbey Taylor, CB: Questionable
- Nate Johnson, QB: Questionable
- Christian James, DL: Questionable
- Dariyan Wiley, WR: Questionable
- Quincy Skinner Jr.: Questionable
- Deigo Pavia, QB: Probable
- Sedrick Alexander, RB: Probable
South Carolina:
- Mohamed Kaba, LB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Budy Mack III, DB: Doubtful
- Nick Barrett, DT: Doubtful
- DeAndre Jules, DT: Doubtful
Quarterback Diego Pavia appears on the injury report but is expected to play this Saturday. He has dealt with both shoulder and knee issues this season but has not missed a game all year. The same goes for running back Sedrick Alexander who has played through some issues this season.
Defensive lineman Bradley Mann is new to the list, and unfortunately, he will remain there for the rest of the year. The sophomore suffered a torn ACL and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. He joins defensive back Mark Davis as the two players ruled out for the rest of the Commodores season.
Zaylin Wood, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and BJ Diakite (turf toe) have also been ruled out for another week for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt will kick off from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be available on the SEC Network.