Opening Day a Glimpse of Sports Without Fans

Major League Baseball returned on Thursday, as the sport enjoyed perhaps the most memorable opening day in its long and storied history.

No, it had nothing to do with what happened on the field as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded down the San Francisco Giants 8-1 or the other opening day contest between the New York Yankees and the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

The Yankees took it to the champs in a 4-1 win, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the famous leader of our fight against the COVID -19 coronavirus, tossed one of the worst pitches ever, and then there was a two-hour rain delay.

None of that even ranks here.

No, the memory most will take away from Opening Day 2020 was the lack of fans in the stands as baseball's most storied franchise and its defending champs played in an empty stadium.

It was an eerie spectacle even on television and was likely worse for players who are accustomed to performing before large crowds. On Thursday, outfielders were able to communicate without yelling.

These games were a potential preview of what college football could look like if we can get to the season. No, I'm not trying to be negative, just objective and honest to the realities at the current moment.

Can you imagine a college football game played in an empty stadium with no crowd or noise at all?

Jul 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches take a knee during the national anthem before playing the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Vanderbilt fans, we see you raising your hands, and I've written before how that could be a benefit to the Commodores.

Still, as much as we want, and possibly need sports and college football, the though of fanless games when Alabama-Georgia tee it up inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, or Death Valley empty when the champs host Bama or Neyland Stadium without fans.

This list could go on to include The Swap, Kyle Field, Jordan-Hare, and the rest of the stadiums across the SEC. Even Starkville, where the phrase "more cowbell" wouldn't apply.

The thought of seeing this in the SEC, and college football, in general, is disheartening because the crowds, bands, and pageantry of college football is part of what has drawn millions to games each weekend.

However, that reality is still more preferable than the alternative of no college football at all.

In the meantime let's watch some MLB and get accustomed to how it might be, and keep our fingers crossed.

