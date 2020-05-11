Pandemic Could Be Catalyst For Reshaping College Athletics

The NCAA has had its fair share of issues over the last 20 years, and many schools, conferences, and fans have been dismayed and disgusted with the actions and decisions of the current governing body's uneven and sometimes illogical choices.

That could change in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as rumblings grow that the Power Five conferences could elect to break away from the current system in favor of doing their own thing away from the unsteady hands in Indianapolis.

Last week the south's resident radio loud-mouth antagonist, Paul Finebaum, hosted Michael Hsu, Regent at the University of Minnesota, on his radio show to discuss the future of college athletics in the post-pandemic world.

What followed, while not shocking, likely sent a cold chill through the halls of the NCAA headquarters.

Hsu shared his thoughts, including his belief that the Power Five would indeed break away from the NCAA soon.

Many have asked the question of why don't they, or when will they make this move. It seems that with the current situation, and the lack of clear leadership being put forth by the NCAA, the true powers who run college football might just see the need to make it soon.

The NCAA doesn't run college football, the conference commissioners of the Power Five do because that's where big money in college athletics is and without them, the NCAA would all but cease to exist.

Finebaum got it right in a radio interview on ESPN when he echoed that thought.

"I think this is the moment that a lot of people are looking around saying, why do we need the NCAA? I know the basketball tournament is important. I know all these other sports are important, but the people that sit at that table, the five Power 5 commissioners plus Jack Swarbrick, plus a few other people, run college football," Finebaum said. "The NCAA does not run college football; they lost that a long time ago, and I think they're seeing the ineptitude of the NCAA, especially of the leadership that currently exists. And I think we're moving slowly when I mean slowly, maybe a couple of years you can't do this overnight, but I think ultimately you are going to see a break."

Granted, much of the current situation clouding college football in 2020 is not the makings of, or even controllable by the NCAA, but their lack of a clear plan moving forward is troubling.

Last Friday, NCAA president Mark Emmert took questions in a Q & A setting where little of substance was announced as to how the NCAA will handle the coming football season.

What Emmert said of not allowing schools who are not open for business near-normal where all students are on campus and not doing online courses seems logical. After that, who knows it seemed like a good estimate of their current plans.

However, Big-12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby doesn't agree.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger shared Bowlsby's comment via Twitter, which stands in stark contrast to Emmert's' comment.

To be fair, there could be more behind the scenes that Emmert did not disclose, but when will he decide the time is right to share their plans? If Friday night wasn't the right time, then when will be?

The longer Emmert and the NCAA wait before laying out at least one contingency plan, the more inept they appear from a leadership standpoint, and the big boys at the table who line their pockets are getting more and more impatient as time goes along.

While the NCAA basketball tournament is a big deal, and perhaps the only thing they do relatively well, the would of big-time college athletics could survive and thrive without the hands in Indy dipping into their piles of cash. Emmert and his crew had better figure that out quickly before the well runs dry, and the real powers in college football walk away with their toys forever.

