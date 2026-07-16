Preseason Game Prediction: Vanderbilt Football vs. Delaware

Vanderbilt’s 2026 schedule is far from the easiest in the country, but it does have what should be an easy start to begin its season.

In the Commodores second game of their season, they host the Delaware Blue Hens. It is the first time ever the two schools will meet on a football field. When Vanderbilt takes on Delaware at FirstBank Stadium Sept. 12, it will be the final time this upcoming season it plays a non-power conference opponent.

While this is a game Vanderbilt should win, the Blue Hens are an opponent the Commodores need to respect. Delaware is a program that is ahead of schedule, going 7-6 in its first season at the FBS level and holding expectations of being even better.

Despite being in Conference USA, Delaware was the 35th offense in college football in 2025 and is bringing back its starting quarterback, Nick Minicucci. Minicucci threw for over 3,600 yards and 23 touchdowns for Delaware last season, making him a quarterback that teams cannot sleep on.

One of the biggest keys of the game in September will be to stop Mincucci from catching fire offensively and creating any sort of doubt in Vanderbilt’s mind. After all, this is a Delaware team that won a bowl game last season.

Having guys get through the offensive line of Delaware is going to be important for Vanderbilt to prevent any rhythm for Minicucci. If that happens, the Commodores should come through with a win.

Where Vanderbilt should not have a problem taking advantage is against Delaware’s defense. The Blue Hens were near dead last in the FBS in defense last season (116th). Whether Jared Curtis starts at quarterback or someone else, the Commodores have more than enough pieces on offense to put plenty of points on the board.

Look for Vanderbilt to get its run game going early before opening up throws down the field and expose the Delaware secondary.

Prediction

Yes, this is a game Vanderbilt should absolutely win and they will win. What will be interesting to see, though, is the development of the quarterback from the Austin Peay game to this game.

If Delaware’s offense finds a little bit of something early in the game, expect Vanderbilt to eventually shut it down. The game could be close for a quarter, perhaps a few minutes more. In the end, Vanderbilt is going to win this game by a wide margin.

Score prediction: Vanderbilt 45, Delaware 7

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