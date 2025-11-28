Rocky Top Insider's Ryan Schumpert Previews Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
Vanderbilt football heads to Knoxville this weekend as 2.5-point underdogs as it looks to take down Tennessee on the way to its first 10-win season in program history. Taking down Josh Heupel's 8-3 team will be a tall task of sorts, though.
Vandy on SI caught up with Rocky Top Insider's Ryan Schumpert to discuss the matchup and what the Commodores are up against over the weekend. Here's what Schumpert says in regard to this weekend's matchup.
1. How much does Tennessee still have to play for?
As far as this season and its postseason implications, very little. A nine-win regular season with a chance to earn a 10-win season in a bowl game is certainly nice but hard to believe that is much of a motivating factor for players. We wondered what Tennessee’s interest level and motivation would look like last week at Florida and the Vols came out and played inspired football and turned in their best performance of the season. The rivalry aspect and chance to end Vanderbilt’s College Football Playoff hopes should be enough to motivate this team. If not, Diego Pavia’s offseason comments should help.
2. Tennessee has yet to win against a ranked opponent, is that indicative of its talent level? What else do you attribute that to?
I don’t think I’d attribute it to the talent level. Tennessee’s schedule has played a part. The Vols have only played three ranked teams and they’re all ranked in the top 10 and projected to make the playoffs if they take care of business this weekend. But Tennessee had chances to win all three of those games, especially home matchups against Georgia and Oklahoma. The Vols have struggled to play complimentary football this season. The Vols failed to put the Georgia game away with a touchdown off of a fourth quarter fumble that set them up in plus-territory. The defense didn’t get the stop to seal the game and Max Gilbert misfired on the potential game-winning kick. Against Oklahoma, Tennessee turned it over three times in the first half and trailed 16-10 at halftime despite allowing only 99 yards of offense. This Tennessee team certainly isn’t extremely talented but they’ve also hurt themselves consistently in their three losses.
3. Has Joey Aguilar met expectations, exceeded them or fallen short?
Overall, Aguilar has exceeded expectations. Most didn’t know what to expect from the Appalachian State transfer after a rocky 2024 season in Boone and his summer arrival in Knoxville. But he looked comfortable in Josh Heupel’s offense from the jump. Aguilar has thrown the ball well down the field and in the intermediate. He also possesses a much better internal clock than Tennessee’s last two starting quarterbacks. Where Aguilar has met expectations and struggled is with turnovers. He came to Tennessee with the reputation as a turnover prone quarterback and that has reared its ugly head at times. Aguilar’s thrown 10 interceptions this season which doubles the previous Heupel-era season-high. He’s also fumbled it a handful of times.
4. What are the strengths and weaknesses of Tennessee’s defense?
The most obvious area is in the secondary where Tennessee’s top two returning corners have played just 19 snaps this season due to injury. Colorado transfer Colton Hood and true freshman Ty Redmond have done a solid job stepping it but it’s definitely been a step back. Tennessee’s safety play has often been woeful this season. Tennessee’s run defense struggled badly early in the season and gap integrity was a key deficiency, something Vanderbilt will be able to exploit. But the run defense has been much better the last month. The Commodores will test it more than most have the back half of the season though. Over the course of the season, Tennessee’s pass rush has probably been its biggest strength. They’ve had a knack for making big plays in big moments.
5. What do you view as the main keys for Tennessee in this game?
Winning on early downs on defense is a big one because of the success of the pass rush and the way Vanderbilt seems to excel in third-and-intermediate and third-and-short. Another big one is for the offense to just play clean football. I think they’re going to be able to move the ball on Vanderbilt’s defense. Can they avoid turnovers, drive killing penalties and finish drives with touchdowns?
6. Score prediction?
Tennessee 31, Vanderbilt 27