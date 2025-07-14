Say What You Will, But Diego Pavia Was SEC Media Days' Biggest Star
Tucked away in the corner of the SEC’s main media room is a stand that you couldn’t see between 4:00 and 4:20 PM Eastern Time. Beyond the crowd that covered the table and cushy chair was Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sitting there in a black suit doing his thing.
Some stood on chairs looking to get a glimpse of him. Some camped out for nearly half an hour in an effort not to lose their spot in the front row. Some just stood in the mob and witnessed it. If the league’s most prominent media members hadn’t already seen it, they got a look at the Pavia experience first hand. It almost appeared as if he was superhuman.
Pavia sat there and brought up his respect for Kentucky’s ability to trash talk. He talked about how Vanderbilt–like Georgia and Alabama–doesn’t have to fly under the radar to win. He exposed Sedrick Alexander’s nickname “BBL Seddy.” He told Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette to shut up across the loudspeaker. Perhaps most notably, he said something that Vanderbilt players generally don’t dare say.
“Going 7-6 (last year) wasn’t good enough,” he said. “I came back because I want to win a national championship”
Just like that, the guy who walked around with his wired earbuds and an outfit that he says he got recently was the biggest story of the first day of SEC Media Days.
For the first time in forever, everyone in that mob had an opinion on the Vanderbilt football quarterback. Some love his confidence. Some hate what they perceive to be arrogance. Some think he’s crazy.
But, they all knew who he was and had a level of understanding of who he was. In some ways Pavia’s words were more mellow than they’ve been in past years. That didn’t impact the spectacle, though. Everyone wanted to see if they could get something out of him. He was the star of the SEC’s show.
A year ago, he couldn’t have dreamed of this. As Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea stepped up to the podium this time last year, he spoke of a spunky quarterback that he thought the people in the room would ultimately like. He still had to practice his informal script of how to address an open quarterback competition, though.
Now, that competition is about as open as Pavia’s mob. Perhaps his evolution is modeled in the fact that he won’t say that, though.
“Well, it’s different,” Pavia told Vandy on SI. “This would be my first time at SEC Media Days, but it’s important to know that with the backups, it’s still a great competition. Those guys are really talented so I’ve got to bring my A game every day.”
Pavia wasn’t on the field but still brought it on Monday, perhaps in some ways that’s more valuable than what he could’ve brought to a singular Vanderbilt practice. The Vanderbilt quarterback walked past a display with his jersey on it into a place that he hopes to be one day as a result of his work this season and was Vanderbilt football’s biggest marketer.
Perhaps what drew everyone in the building to Pavia was his declarations, but part of his appeal is the way he connects and builds relationships. Your teammates don’t get asked about their “face of the sport” teammate otherwise.
“He’s just a teammate to me,” Fontenette said. “He’s a competitor. He’s brought a lot of media to Vanderbilt that they haven't had in the past year. Having him, it’s a difference maker and it’s a blessing to have Diego on our side.”
While Pavia’s mob never seemed to dissipate, Fontenette and Vanderbilt two-way playerMartel Hight were lucky to have five people next to their stands. The two of them are each performers unlike Vanderbilt has often had in the past and potential NFL players, yet on Monday it felt as if they were more like sidekicks.
Perhaps that could’ve bred jealousy–and if it did, Hight certainly wouldn’t have said so–but it appears that it hasn’t. That says something about Hight and Fontenette, but also says something about their leader.
“People love Diego for who he is,” Hight said. “There’s never jealousy from any of our team guys. Our brotherhood at Vanderbilt is strong. That’s one thing we harp down on. Just seeing him on that pedestal ignites us, it makes us happy.”
Monday, Pavia’s pedestal was as great as it’s ever been. In a league that Vanderbilt has often been an afterthought in, it had the star of the first day of SEC Media Days.
Maybe he’ll win, maybe he won’t. But, Diego Pavia brought the spotlight to a place it’s not often been.