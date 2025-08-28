SEC Daily: Predicting the Marquee Games of the Week 1
It is officially here. Week 1 of the 2025 college football season kicks off tonight with 17 games, starting with No. 25 Boise State going down south to take on South Florida.
But Thursday’s games are just the appetizer of the main course this weekend will offer. There are plenty of high-level, power conference matchups that will no doubt have postseason ramifications whether it be the playoff picture of the bowl game schedule.
The SEC will be perhaps the biggest focus of the weekend. The conference is involved in six different power conference matchups against the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC. Conference bragging rights will be on the line this weekend as the debate on which conference is the top dog in the sport continues.
With so many marquee games on tap this weekend, let’s try to predict how the biggest SEC games of the weekend will go.
Auburn at Baylor: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET
Before a full day of Saturday football is an intriguing game the night before between Auburn and Baylor. The Tigers go to Waco at 2.5-point road favorites over the Bears. Auburn’s new quarterback in Jackson Arnold should be interesting to see what transpires this fall after the quarterback battle he eventually won the back half of the season with Oklahoma last season.
Baylor comes into this season with second-year quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns a year ago. I expect this game to live up to its billing and have a close game, but in the end, I think Auburn will come out victorious.
PREDICTION: Auburn 24, Baylor 20
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State: Saturday, Aug. 30, Noon ET
This could very well end up being the game of the year. A rematch of last season’s semifinal between two college football heavyweights. Perhaps the biggest storyline of the offseason was Texas quarterback Arch Manning. He and the Longhorns have been at the heart of many college football conversations since the offseason started, and for good reason. Texas boasts of an experienced defense in addition to Manning that plans to wreak havoc on its opponents.
But let’s not forget: Ohio State is the reigning national champion. And while the Buckeyes lost plenty of talent to the NFL, they still have two of the best players in the country in superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. Ohio State does have a new quarterback in Julian Sayin, who transferred from Alabama after the retirement of Nick Saban.
I expect a very close game that features two offenses that are trying to find their footing and two defenses that are among the best in the country. It will be fascinating to watch how Manning deals with the hostile Columbus environment in his first start. The talk of the offseason has been about Texas, but I think the home crowd and the defense of Ohio State will provide enough disruption to get them over the top.
PREDICTION: Ohio State 20, Texas 17
No. 8 Alabama at Florida State: Saturday, Aug. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Crimson Tide are coming off a season that was well below its standard. While many schools would be happy with a 9-4 season, the players and fans in Tuscaloosa know it squandered a playoff spot with road losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. Alabama will have a new quarterback in Ty Simpson, who has patiently waited his turn to become the starter. Alabama does have a more experienced defense coming into this season, but its star defensive lineman Tim Keenan III will miss Saturday’s game.
Florida State has a new quarterback in Thomas Castellanos, who has made comments toward Alabama that created plenty of headlines during the offseason. The Seminoles had a 2024 season they want to forget with a 2-10 record. Tallahassee may end up seeing some rain during the game, so expect defenses on both sides to try to take advantage. I think the Crimson Tide’s defense is too much for the ‘Noles.
PREDICTION: Alabama 24, Florida State 14
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson: Saturday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. ET
It is the battle of Death Valley between Tigers. LSU and its preseason Heisman candidate in quarterback Garrett Nussmeier roll into Clemson and face another Heisman candidate, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Playoff implications will be on the line. A LSU loss would hurt more than a Clemson loss because of the road ahead both teams have the rest of the season. After Saturday, LSU still plays six teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 compared to Clemson, who only plays two preseason ranked teams the rest of the season.
LSU is also trying to end a skid of five consecutive season-opening losses. Week 1 losses have put the Bayou Bengals behind the eight ball in playoff odds. Another sixth opener loss in a row would do the same. Both teams come into this season with national championship aspirations. With two experienced quarterbacks, I would not be surprised if this game is close and higher scoring. It won’t be easy and this game could go either way, but eventually LSU will win a season-opening game, right? Sure, but it will not be this year.
PREDICTION: Clemson 31, LSU 28
There are my thoughts on some of the biggest games this weekend. It is always tough to predict what will happen at the start of the season with so many unknowns within rosters, but viewers will learn plenty about the top teams over the next few days.