SEC Daily: Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 12
There was no shortage of drama in the SEC last weekend as 11 SEC teams played a game last week. Vanderbilt came from behind to beat Auburn in overtime and keep its playoff hopes alive and Alabama held on with a 20-9 win over LSU.
This week, the stage is set for a couple of massive games that have major College Football Playoff implications. Texas travels to Athens to take on Georgia and Oklahoma travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. SEC Championship Game and playoff chances are at stake for all four teams involved.
With that being said, let's predict the five biggest SEC games this week.
No. 11 Texas at No. 5 Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
This game is by far one of the most anticipated games of the season. What makes it better is the fact that there is potential playoff elimination on the line for Texas and SEC title chances on at stake for both sides.
Both Texas and Georgia seem to be catching fire at the right time. Georgia looked like the dominant team fans have come to know over the past few years with a 41-21 win over Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Texas took down what was a top 10 Vanderbilt team the last time out.
I think this is going to be a defensive slugfest. Texas’ offense has struggled for the majority of the season to score against just about anyone. This week, it faces a Georgia defense that knows how to close games out the right way despite showing some vulnerabilities throughout the season. But what Texas lacks on offense it makes up for in defense. The Longhorns are among the best defensive teams in the country.
But to me, this game comes down to the fact the Georgia has been able to score in the times its needed to much more than Texas, and I think that will show Saturday night.
PREDICTION: Georgia 23, Texas 17
No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Alabama is seeking revenge against yet another team this season. The Crimson Tide avenged two of its three regular season losses in 2024 this season in 2025. Now it hopes to complete the trifecta.
Oklahoma is coming off a bye, which should help when traveling to a hostile environment. Oklahoma’s offense has not been as great as it was thought out to be earlier in the year, but the Sooner defense certainly has had a nice year.
But Alabama’s defense has also been as good, if not, better. Since its Week 1 loss, Alabama has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season. Similar to the Georgia-Texas game, this game also comes down to which offense can out play the opposing defense in crunch time. This game being at home helps Alabama a lot, and the Crimson Tide come out with a close win.
PREDICTION: Alabama 24, Oklahoma 20
Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Ole Miss’ schedule, in theory, should help it finish the regular season 11-1. The one thing Ole Miss cannot do is have disrespect for its opponent, including Florida. Despite a crushing loss to Kentucky a week ago, the Gators have proven to pull an upset with its win against Texas.
The problem is that Florida is going to Ole Miss, which is a big difference. The Rebels’ offense just keeps on rolling this season no matter the opponent and I expect nothing else this weekend.
PREDICTION: Ole Miss 35, Florida 21
South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Is this really the year for Texas A&M? It certainly seems so, at least for now. The Aggies are cruising at 9-0 and are hoping to essentially lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff against South Carolina.
South Carolina is coming off a bye and did show plenty of fight against Alabama two weeks ago. But going to College Station against a team that is on fire is just different. Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M offense is going to run over the Gamecocks.
PREDICTION: Texas A&M 45, South Carolina 20
Mississippi State at No. 22 Missouri, 6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network
Can Mississippi State clinch a bowl game? The Bulldogs have played good-quality teams tough this season for the most part and they face another in Missouri this week. Not to mention, Missouri is playing with its second string quarterback the rest of the season.
This should be a game, though Missouri should be able to run against and therefore get quarterback Matt Zollers more comfortable in the passing game. Missouri is coming off a bad defensive performance against Texas A&M, which I believe will change this week. It will be tight, but Missouri comes out on top.
PREDICTION: Missouri 27, Mississippi State 21