SEC Running Back Taking Strong Stance on Confederate Flag

Mississippi State running back, Kylin Hill has a strong message for political leaders in his home state when it comes to the issue of the flag of the state of Mississippi.

"Either change the flag or I won't be representing this State anymore & I meant that .. I'm tired," wrote Hill in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon.

Hill's comments stem from the state flag in which part of it includes the Confederate Flag. The Confederate Flag has been at the center of debates for some time but cries for its removal have gained more support in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Floyd's death set off protests and demonstrations that continue today.

Last week political leaders in Mississippi began the debate over changing the state flag, in partial response to the NCAA announcement that the organizations would not allow any of their championship events to be held in that state under the current flag.

Hill's Twitter comment came in response to a post by Gov. Tate Reeves addressing the issue. The comments upset Hill, thus drawing his response.

Reeves, a Republican, seems to support the retention of the current flag based on his comment in this post, saying that.

"Over the last several years, I have repeatedly warned my fellow Mississippians that any attempt to change the current Mississippi flag by a few politicians in the Capitol will be met with much contempt. If the leadership in 2001 had not put it on the ballot, then the conversation might be different."

This is a hot button issue and one in which has long followed the state of Mississippi and the south in general. Most states have recently made some strides to remove controversial symbols of slavery, but leaders in Mississippi have remained resistant to this point.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the debate is not likely to end soon and will Hill follow through on his threat to stop "representing the state" remain to be seen.

Hill will be one of the top running backs in the Southeastern Conference in 2020 if he takes the field for the Bulldogs. He is also the first known SEC player to suggest he might not play this season because of this issue, though others could soon follow.

