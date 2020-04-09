CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Sports Illustrated Five Round NFL Mock Draft: No Trades

Greg Arias

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and teams across the league are in the midst of not only finalizing player evaluations, but draft plans and the unexpected issues presented to them in doing their work from home with all NFL facilities shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Every draft brings lots of work for team executives and coaches, this year's challenge is tripled in terms of team personnel being home and away from the large boards and scores of technology available in their facilities. This could produce more opportunities for teams to make mistakes in grading players on their boards because of the lack of time spent working together as a unit in preparation.   

The Sports Illustrated staff took another shot at a mock draft, this time going five rounds deep with their best effort to match teams with their individual needs. It'snot as easy as it might seem, trust me. 

So, where do the three former Vanderbilt Commodores standouts fall in this one?

It would be no fun if we gave away the farm, but there is at least one Commodore who would be making their new home in Pittsburgh if the actual draft played out as projected in this five-round mack draft.     

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Stackhouse Regrets NBA Season Playing With Michael Jordan

Vanderbilt Commodores head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse got to spend one season playing with his childhood idol Michael Jordan in the NBA but now regrets it.

Greg Arias

The Debate Continues, Expanding College Football Playoffs Or Not

Everyone has an opinion on potentially expanding the college playoff system, and everyone thinks theirs is correct.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Hustler "Isolated Together" Question

The inquiring minds of the ladies and gentlemen of The Vanderbilt Hustler led me to this one.

Greg Arias

How Close Are We To Missing Football In 2020

An in depth look into the the growing possibility of a season without football.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Walker Grisanti Offers Guidance To Help Us Through This Time

Vanderbilt volunteer strength and conditioning coach provides tips, strength plans for us all during this uncertain time.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Prospects Face Unusual Circumstance This Year

The NFL Draft will go forward as planned, but it will be unlike anything we've ever seen and that includes the selected players themselves.

Greg Arias

Recruiting: Vanderbilt Basketball Prospect Set To Announce Decision Thursday

Tyrin Lawrence will make his decision known with an announcement on Thursday at 3 pm CST through Sports Illustrated All-American. His final three includes Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Issac McBride Says He's "One-Hundred Percent" Committed To Vanderbilt Basketball

Issac McBride has been the subject of much talk and speculation of late as to his intentions after his verbal commitment to Vanderbilt basketball.

Greg Arias

To Play Or Not To Play; The 2020 Season Very Much In Doubt Says Herbstreit

ESPN commentator draws swift criticism from fans for his comment last week.

Greg Arias

SEC Football Coach In Hot Water Over Social Media Post

In case you haven't heard the newest member of the SEC football coaching fraternity is already in hot water before coaching his first game at his new school.

Greg Arias