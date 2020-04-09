Sports Illustrated Five Round NFL Mock Draft: No Trades

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and teams across the league are in the midst of not only finalizing player evaluations, but draft plans and the unexpected issues presented to them in doing their work from home with all NFL facilities shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every draft brings lots of work for team executives and coaches, this year's challenge is tripled in terms of team personnel being home and away from the large boards and scores of technology available in their facilities. This could produce more opportunities for teams to make mistakes in grading players on their boards because of the lack of time spent working together as a unit in preparation.

The Sports Illustrated staff took another shot at a mock draft, this time going five rounds deep with their best effort to match teams with their individual needs. It'snot as easy as it might seem, trust me.

So, where do the three former Vanderbilt Commodores standouts fall in this one?

It would be no fun if we gave away the farm, but there is at least one Commodore who would be making their new home in Pittsburgh if the actual draft played out as projected in this five-round mack draft.

