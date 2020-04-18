CommodoreCountry
Sports Illustrated New Seven-Round Mock Draft: Where Do Vanderbilt Players Go

Greg Arias

NFL fans love mock drafts, which is why we in the media do and share so many of them with readers.

To that end, the NFL guys here at Sports Illustrated have been hard at it putting together a full seven-round mock draft for your reading pleasure and entertainment. 

Spoiler alert, if you want to read the entire draft and find out where the Vanderbilt Commodore players go in this one, then stopped reading here and follow the link to the full seven rounds of draft enjoyment, otherwise here you go. 

Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Kalijah Lipscomb and tight end Jared Pinkney all found NFL homes in this one, but for at least one of the three, there will likely be some disappointment in the round in which he was selected.      

4TH Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers use pick 129 overall to select Vaughn. He would be a nice fit for this team who still likes to run the football even though quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is returning after missing most of last season with an injury. 

According to an NFL scout who spoke with us on the grounds of anonymity, Vaugh to the Steelers works. 

SCOUT: "Vaughn is a tough, physical, violent runner, even though he's a bit smaller than some. He's not afraid to run between the tackles and to lower the shoulder and take on anyone. He's the type guy and attitude the Steelers love."

6TH ROUND

The Green Bay Packers spend their sixth-round pick, number 129 overall to select Lipscomb, who should benefit from having Aaron Rodgers delivering him the football.   

SCOUT: "Lipscomb suffered some from his final season at Vandy, where he had some issues that probably dropped him in the eyes of some. I know he fell on our board because of it but hs is a solid player and the Pack got a nice piece in a late-round that should help then in the future."

7TH ROUND

The Tennessee Titans select Jared Pinkney with the 224th overall pick to add to their tight end unit that is looking to replace Delanie Walker.  

SCOUT: "Pinkney is a head-scratcher. This guy was a first-round pick had he came out last season, but he stayed and took one of the biggest drops I've ever seen. Not only did he fall out of the first round but he darn near fell out of the draft. He's a third-stringer right now who ran slower than expected at both the Senior Bowl and combine, but if somehow he can find figure it and find what he lost then he would be a steal here."  

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

