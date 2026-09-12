Staff Predictions: Vanderbilt Football Vs. Delaware

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football handled business in the first game of the post Diego Pavia era with a 28-9 win over Austin Peay, but will it put on a better show in week two against Delaware as its quarterback competition continues?

Vandy on SI has been on site for every Vanderbilt fall camp practice and preseason press conference to gather information about Clark Lea's sixth Vanderbilt team. All of those days have led up to this point.

Here's our predictions in regard to what will happen when the Commodores take the field Saturday.

Dylan Tovitz: Vanderbilt: 38, Delaware: 13

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) runs over Austin Peay Governors defensive back Tywan Royal (15) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could this be a breakout game for Vanderbilt’s offense? I think it’s possible. After a conservative approach to play calling in Week 1, expect Lea to open up the playbook more this Saturday, if for no other reason than to get his signal callers — yes, both Blaze Berlowitz and Jared Curtis — more rigorous in-game reps against a Delaware defense that appears vulnerable.

If Steve Gregory’s unit can deliver a performance similar to the one it put together against Austin Peay, Vanderbilt should be in position to take control in the first half and let its offense play with some more freedom. Don’t be surprised if the Commodores run away with this one early

Mikey Andersen: Vanderbilt: 31, Delaware: 13.

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (1) throws a pass against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until Vanderbilt commits to one solid starting quarterback, I don’t believe the offense will fully be able to click. In a game that should be a clean-up for the Commodores as they approach more formidable teams on the schedule, I believe it won’t be pretty for a full 60 minutes. The defense has aspects it needs to clean up in man coverage fundamentals or big plays will consistently allow opponents to get into field goal range.

And on offense, until Curtis is named the overall starter or Berlowitz holds him off for good, I believe the offensive playbook will continue to lack depth and continuity. A score of 31-13 seems like a dominant performance, but the game will likely leave Vanderbilt fans wanting more

Graham Baakko: Vanderbilt: 34, Delaware: 10

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tristen Brown (5) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Austin Peay Governors during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I want to temper my expectations of Vanderbilt’s offense after last week. But I do think Delaware’s defensive numbers from the end of last season show that the Commodores can score in this game. Delaware will be able to score on a couple of drives, but at the end of the day Vanderbilt’s leaders on defense will be too much for Delaware.

Joey Dwyer: Vanderbilt: 35, Delaware: 17

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Issa Ouattara (5) celebrates the sack of Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't look now, but my once-ridiculed prediction that Vanderbilt would beat Austin Peay 28-9 was among my best in my four years on the Vanderbilt football beat. I was confident in that one. This one, not so much. Vanderbilt and Delaware are both difficult teams to evaluate at this stage. Who knows how much Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck will open up the playbook for each of his quarterbacks and how much of a distraction the competition will prove to be? It's also difficult to decipher how much Delaware's defense has improved after a poor season in 2025.

It gave up just seven points in week one against Merrimack, but that's a whole lot different than playing against an SEC offense. It feels as if the tempo of this one will be greater and that more explosive plays will come on each side. Delaware has a veteran quarterback and a nice downfield passing attack that could scare Vanderbilt, but it's difficult to see Vanderbilt not winning this one significantly.

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