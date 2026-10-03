Staff Predictions: Vanderbilt Football vs. Georgia

Can Vanderbilt football bounce back in a huge way? This is the question this week as the Commodores hit the road once again to play the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.

Vandy On SI will be on site, just like it was last week on the plains of Auburn. Vanderbilt is looking to bounce back and get its fourth win of the season after losing 21-15 to Auburn. This is the biggest test of the season for Vanderbilt thus far.

Each writer on the Vandy On SI staff tried to predict how this weekend’s game will go. Here are our predictions for Vanderbilt’s matchup against Georgia.

Mikey Anderson: Georgia 35, Vanderbilt 10

My narrative for this game has been consistent throughout the week. This is not a game that Vanderbilt is going to come into with high chances of winning. They will need to raise their level of play and communication significantly on defense and protect the ball on offense if they hope to upset Georgia. This game is more of a learning experience for their young QB, facing high level SEC talent and hopefully walking out of the stadium with some good film against one of the toughest defenses in the country.

Graham Baakko: Georgia 44, Vanderbilt 13

I worry a lot about Vanderbilt in the trenches of this game. Georgia is a different weight class than even the opponent the Commodores faced a week ago. I think Vanderbilt could put together a couple of scoring drives, but I think Georgia will ultimately overwhelm Vanderbilt physically on both sides of the ball.

Dylan Tovitz: Georgia 31, Vanderbilt 16

Despite Georgia’s dominant start to the season, I think Vanderbilt has at least a chance to keep this game competitive.The Commodores’ defense surprised some people with a strong showing against Auburn, and if Jared Curtis is able to play, that gives Vanderbilt another avenue to stay in the game offensively. I expect the Commodores to hang around, but Georgia’s ability to consistently win at the line of scrimmage should allow the Bulldogs to pull away in the second half.

Joey Dwyer: Georgia 38, Vanderbilt 10

Vanderbilt has come a long way since losing big to Georgia in Athens a few years ago, but there’s a big gap to close. Clark Lea and company look like they’re in for a rebuilding year more than a year where they can go to Athens and win. A lot will rest on Jared Curtis’ shoulders and Vanderbilt still doesn’t know the extent of his injury and how healthy he’ll be when he takes the field on Saturday. Hard not to bet on a big Georgia win here, but it likely won’t be the type that Vanderbilt suffered in Athens last time it was there.

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