Stowers Gets Two More Preseason Honors: The Anchor
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers received two more preseason honors on Wednesday.
Stowers was named by The Sporting News as a selection to the outlet’s first-team All-America and was also named on the preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best pass catcher in college football.
Stowers is coming off a season in which he caught 49 passes for 639 and five touchdowns and was named to first-team All-SEC for his production last season. Stowers has three games with 100 or more receiving yards, including leading the way in the category in Vanderbilt’s upset win against No. 1 Alabama.
Stowers could have opted to go to the 2025 NFL Draft after last season, but decided to come back to Nashville despite being projected to get drafted somewhere in the middle rounds. Stowers is looking to help the Commodores take the next step up in the hierarchy of the SEC.
Coming off a season where it went 7-6 and 3-5 in conference play, Vanderbilt has hopes that it can improve on last season and surprise fans around the country.
Vanderbilt’s 2025-2026 season begins on Aug. 30 when the Commodores play host to Charleston Southern at FirstBank Stadium.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt volleyball has their television schedule released Thursday. The Commodores will be featured in five broadcasts during the 2025 season.
Vanderbilt has a matchup against Kansas in a neutral site game in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 23. Vanderbilt’s first regular season game in Nashville will be a game against Belmont on SEC Network and will be featured again on the channel eight days later against Illinois at Bridgestone Arena.
SEC Network will also broadcast Vanderbilt’s games at Texas and Mississippi State on Sept. 24 and Nov. 16.
Commodores Quote of The Day
“[Red Sanders] learned psychology, particularly the art of handling men, from [Dan] McGugin. He learned football fundamentals from [Josh] Cody. His single-wing he learned from Gen. Bob Neyland, great Tennessee mentor–and that’s a story. Red never worked under the General. But he scouted Tennessee plenty and the more he saw, the more he was impressed. In the end, he took over the entire Neyland style, later spent many an hour with general Bob going over plays and devising new strategies.”- New York World Telegram in 1954