Vanderbilt Could be Without a Key Offensive Weapon in ReliaQuest Bowl

Vanderbilt may be without one of its most important offensive weapons when it faces Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

After initially expressing optimism that he expects tight end Eli Stowers to play alongside quarterback Diego Pavia, head coach Clark Lea expressed more uncertainty when speaking to the media after Thursday’s practice.

“We're in conversation with Eli [Stowers] right now about what this looks like for him,” Lea said. “His health is our health, his success is our success. We want to be really deliberate and make sure that he's best positioned to have a great draft day.”

Stowers' uncertain status should come with little surprise given his draft stock. The graduate tight end is widely viewed as a potential Day 1 selection in April’s NFL draft, making the decision to risk potential injury in a non-playoff bowl game a complicated one. With the NFL combine and Vanderbilt’s pro day approaching in the spring, Stowers must weigh the value of one final collegiate appearance with the physical risks.

The Denton, Texas native has been one of the most productive at his position this Fall, hauling in 62 passes for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025, headlined by a 146-yard, two-score performance in a comeback that fell just short against Texas in early November.

Stowers' accolades followed. He won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end, brought home the William V. Campbell Trophy, and earned first-team All American and All-SEC honors.

Stowers’ recent travel schedule reflects his busy schedule he’s beginning to navigate. He was in New York on Monday before returning to Nashville on Wednesday, with a trip home to Texas sandwiched in between. He was present at Thursday’s practice but did not participate, standing off to the side in street clothes. Lea emphasized that no final decision on Stowers’ status has yet been made, and the program is accepting of whatever he chooses.

“We’re totally supportive of him as he goes through that process,” Lea said. “Those conversations are ongoing, and we’ll see where that nets out.”

Vanderbilt has also seen a few players — most notably depth quarterbacks Drew Dickey and Jeremy St-Hilaire — announce their intentions of entering the portal. Whether they will stay with the team and travel to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl remains to be seen.

“We’ve had a couple that have gone into the portal,” Lea said. “The majority of those have stayed with us, which is totally in alignment with our program. All these guys have earned the opportunity to stay with us, but there are going to be guys that don’t choose to join us inevitably.”

Vanderbilt is set to resume bowl preparations as it continues to train for Iowa, with Stowers’ availability remaining a key storyline to monitor as kickoff gets closer.