The Key for Vanderbilt Football to Slow Down Utah State’s Passing Game
NASHVILLE – No. 18 Vanderbilt is closing up nonconference play this weekend at home against Utah State. While Vanderbilt comes in as a huge favorite, it has a challenging matchup against a Utah State offense that is one of the better offensive units in the country.
The game within the game this weekend may just end up being how Vanderbilt’s defense handles Utah State’s efficiency on offense. The Aggies come in averaging 36.8 points per game, which ranks tied for 39th along with Miami (FL). But that is just the start of it.
Utah State’s offense leans more on the run game compared to the passing game with 149 rushing attempts compared to 109 pass attempts. But head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s strategy is to build the passing game through the run game.
Once the run game is established, passing lanes open up. That is exactly how the Aggies have gotten themselves to 19th in the nation in passing efficiency and 21st in the country in yards per completion.
So, how does Vanderbilt slow that efficiency down? Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said it starts with getting Utah State’s rushing attack under control.
“It starts with having a plan and a structure against the run. When you can get them off schedule and force them into a passing game that they don't want to play in, you have a chance to put pressure on them, pressure the quarterback and give them third and throws. Those are going to be areas where you have the chance to take the upper hand in the matchup,” Lea said.
Fortunately for Vanderbilt, the Commodores have been a team that is able to take care of the run and force teams into predictable third downs. Vanderbilt’s rushing defense is among the best in the country (11th), allowing just 2.62 yards per rush and only 70 yards per game. If there are any teams that have the ability to make Utah State’s offense one dimensional by taking away the run game, Vanderbilt would be one of them.
If Vanderbilt is able to force Utah State into obvious passing situations, it is one of the more equipped defenses to handle the Aggies’ passing efficiency. Vanderbilt has allowed just 8.78 yards per receptions to opposing teams, meaning they have not been prone to giving up explosive passes down the field. That statistic is 9th-best in the sport for yards allowed per completion.
“I think the key here is going to be how we defend the run and how we defend the perimeter. Because I think part of that run game is going to become the alleys, and then also kind of the throws out,” Lea said. “And I felt like we took on some water last week when the ball got sprayed out in the perimeter. So we need to be stronger out there. And that's where we kind of started our focus.”