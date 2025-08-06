“The Sky is the Limit”: Clark Lea Praises Tre Richardson’s Offensive Ability
In the 2024-2025 season, Vanderbilt’s leader in receiving yards was tight end Eli Stowers with 649 yards. Wide receiver Junior Sherrill led the position room with 411 receiving yards.
While Stowers leading all pass catchers in that category is not a bad thing, it does sound an alarm that the offense probably needs another weapon at the wide receiver position.
Enter wide receiver Tre Richardson.
The Division II transfer may not be a widely-known name among Vanderbilt fans and college football fans yet, but Richardson has not only the opportunity to be the receiver that allows the offense to take a step up, but it appears he has the skills to do so as well.
“Within our offense he adds an element that maybe we haven’t on some of the sweeps and things like that. So, I’m really excited about Tre [Richardson]. He’s done a great job to this point. I definitely think he will be an explosive playmaker for us,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said after the Commodores wrapped up their first week of fall camp.
Richardson has caught the eye of Lea throughout the first week of camp. So much so that Lea believes the potential impact Richardson can have on the offense is high.
“At this point, the sky is the limit on that. He’s made plays in practice, he’s outrun angles. His speed shows up, he’s got a good catch radius and I think a natural catching ability. There’s a lot to like about that,” Lea said.
Richardson transferred to Vanderbilt from Division II Washburn University in April. In his lone season in Topeka, Kansas, Richardson fell just shy of 1,000 receiving yards with 52 receptions for 983 yards and 11 touchdowns. In addition to football, he ran on the Washburn track team.
While the transition from playing in Division II to the FBS can be tough, more specifically the SEC no less, Lea has been pleased with how Richardson has handled the change of scenery in practice.
“He’s had to adapt to the way we train and the way we practice. But I’ve been really impressed with Tre. The way he’s handled himself, his availability, his attitude, he’s been a great addition,” Lea said.
It is hard to tell right now how Richardson will handle the speed of FBS football compared to Division II until he sees his first game action this fall, but it seems that Lea and the coaching staff do not seem too worried about it.
“Obviously the season introduces a whole other level, it’s a grinder. But nothing to this point shows me he’s not totally ready for that and he’ll be available to help us win,” Lea said.