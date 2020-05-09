CommodoreCountry
There Are No Easy Decisions When It Comes To Playing College Football Season

Greg Arias

Let's be honest here, we all want to see college football played on campuses and inside stadiums throughout the country this season. At the same time, people are concerned, and the decision to play will be met with fear and questions. 

Fellow Sports Illustrated publisher Christopher Walsh, who runs Bama Central, covering the University of Alabama, shared his personal feelings on the situation in an article and video published on his site on Thursday.

While the article is a good read, the video of Walsh personally sharing his feelings and fears are impactful, to say the least."        

"I hate to be the buzzkill guy, and I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see a realistic way that the 2020 college football season goes on as planned," wrote Walsh.

How can it?

It's May. We still don't know enough about the coronavirus COVID-19, including how the disease is transmitted, why it affects some people more than others, and whether anyone can get it more than once (although there are encouraging signs that a person can't).

Schools say that they are preparing to re-open in the fall, which is the right approach for now. They have to plan to have everything in place. But we're still nowhere near there.

Would you want to be in a classroom, a dorm room, or in a weight room until there's a vaccine?

Would you want your son or daughter?

While others might have different feelings, the issues raised by Walsh from a media standpoint are real and provoked me to think about what he said.  

Not every game on the Commodores schedule is within easy driving distance, such as Columbia, Mo. that is 446 miles from my home. Would I feel comfortable boarding a plane to fly there for a football game? 

I don't know. 

Once I arrive, would I then feel comfortable sitting in close quarters inside a pressbox to perform my job?

What about sleeping in a hotel, which is something that is a regular part of the job?

Those were all very reasonable questions raised by Walsh and ones that he and the rest of us will have to decide on in the coming months.     

