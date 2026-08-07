This Vanderbilt Football Wide Receiver Is Breaking Out. Where Does He Stand?

NASHVILLE—-Whenever Tristen “T5” Brown stepped on the field with 30 minutes or so left on FirstBank Stadium’s game clock, he knew what to expect.

Brown had flashed enough in practice to expect to play, but he knew the deal. He wasn’t naive enough to expect to be a high-volume pass catcher in a veteran-laden room that included Junior Sherrill, Tre Richardson and Richie Hoskins. He knew his role.

If Brown were going to contribute, he had to block. He had to be humble enough to realize where he stood.

“I took a very important role in blocking 'cause that was the way I was getting on the field,” Brown said Friday in his first press conference since arriving at Vanderbilt. “any way I was helping my other teammates, I was in for it, so it was it was a good experience

Brown played in all 13 of Vanderbilt’s games as it went for a program-record 10 wins in 2025, but only had 10 receptions for 137 yards. Three of those receptions and 71 of the yards came in one game—a blowout win over Georgia State.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia often raved about Brown and how he made the Vanderbilt offense more dynamic, but he was all but buried on Vanderbilt’s depth chart. In some ways, he was an afterthought externally.

Those days are over, though.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tristen Brown (5) celebrates a touchdown during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As indicated by his Friday press conference, Brown has arrived. The idea that Brown will give Vanderbilt something in the receiving game isn’t so abstract all of a sudden. Brown waited his turn for two years, and it appears as if his time has finally come. In a room headlined by Sherrill and two veteran transfers, Vanderbilt says not to overlook what Brown–a former three-star recruit entering his junior season–can do.

“The one everybody forgets about is T5,” Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck said on the first day of camp. “He does a great job in the run game, he’s reliable, we can always count on him being where he’s supposed to be.”

Through three days of fall camp, Brown has continued to be in the right places–only, now he’s doing it in the pass game rather than solely in regard to perimeter blocking. Sherrill has been Vanderbilt’s most impressive receiver, but Brown may be its most consistent through three days. The list of Vanderbilt players with more receptions than Brown through three days may not include three players.

Vanderbilt receivers coach Alex Bailey is of the belief that how good his room is will ultimately be determined by how good Vanderbilt’s homegrown players that haven’t gotten high-volume opportunities are, and Brown is perhaps the most notable one. Bailey likes what he has with now-veterans Joseph McVay and Brycen Coleman, but it’s difficult not to name Brown and sophomore speedster Kayleb Barnett as Vanderbilt’s two breakout candidates.

Brown isn’t arguing with that label.

“I’m excited because I’m coming towards an end zone near you,” Brown said Friday. “Just trying to make the most of every opportunity I get on the field and just do me. Everybody knows that I’m a game player and I can do my best when I get on the field.”

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tristen Brown (5) goes through receiving drills during practice at Vanderbilt University's McGugin Center practice fields Thursday, April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, if you ask Brown, he’ll be better than he was a year ago by default. He never missed time in 2025, but he says he was battling stress fractures in his shins all season and into the offseason. Now, he says he feels “well” and appears ready to turn the corner.

Vandy on SI projects Brown as Vanderbilt’s No. 4 wide receiver at this stage, but every spot beyond Sherrill is in play at this stage of camp. Vanderbilt is clear that Brown is getting a chance like he's never had before. Now, it's his time to prove it--and Vanderbilt believes he will continue to do so.

“I think he’s just getting an opportunity,” Bailey said. “He's physical and he can run routes. He's quick and sudden. I mean, it’s just kind of like one of those things where we’re giving him a chance that he's gonna get his opportunities this season. So you're gonna see a lot of him.”

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