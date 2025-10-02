Three Keys: Vanderbilt vs. Alabama
NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt departs for its matchup with No. 10 Alabama in the coming days and believes it has a real chance to pick up a victory as it goes into Tuscaloosa.
The Commodores are double-digit underdogs, but have a path to victory. Now, they'll have to win in the margins and hit on a few big plays to take advantage of the stage they've been given on College Gameday and ABC.
“I know we’ve got to bring it. That’s for sure,” Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia told On3's Chris Low. "But we just gotta play within the white lines. If we do that... it won't be close."
Here's three keys to Vanderbilt leaving Tuscaloosa with a win on Saturday.
Can Vanderbilt’s corners hold their own?
Alabama has the best wide receiver room that Vanderbilt has seen to this point. It may have the best wide receiver room in the country.
Vanderbilt’s cornerback room that includes Martel Hight, Kolbey Taylor and Matthews and is without Marlon Jones will have to answer the call that comes with defending Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton and Germie Bernard.
That group could potentially include three NFL players and could blow the game open if Vanderbilt allows it to.
Cut the crap with the penalties
Vanderbilt could get away with a few boneheaded plays prior to the snap against the five teams it’s faced to this point, but it won’t be able to anymore.
The margin for error is significantly thinner on Saturday as it faces No. 10 Alabama inside a stadium that will be rocking in an effort to get this Vanderbilt group to slip up. Vanderbilt won’t get away with having eight penalties for 91 yards like it had on Saturday against Utah State.
Vanderbilt is 108th in the country in penalties per game. Time for it to avoid shooting itself in the foot.
Can Sedrick Alexander and MK Young break out?
Georgia ran for 227 yards on Alabama and kept itself in the game a week ago as a result of its running game. Its run defense appears to be a weakness at this stage, particularly after some injuries.
Alexander and Young have each had their fair share of standout performances in 2025, but they’ll have to continue to keep their foot on the gas and take advantage of Alabama’s potential deficiency on Saturday.
Vanderbilt says it has to run to win, time to see if it can do it.