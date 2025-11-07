Three Matchup Thoughts: Auburn at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football faces off against Auburn on Saturday in a game that could keep it alive in the College Football Playoff hunt. The Commodores are 7.5-point favorites, but will have a difficult test ahead on Saturday.
Here’s three thoughts ahead of the Commodores’ matchup with the Tigers.
How resilient and focused is Vanderbilt?
Vanderbilt has generally responded well to getting punched in the mouth this season, but will be tested again in that regard on Saturday.
The Commodores’ players admit that the story of their Saturday loss to Texas wasn’t as much time running out as it was their lack of production early in the game. That appears to be bothering them as they go through the week.
Now the test will measure Vanderbilt’s ability to turn that into a Saturday win against Auburn as significant favorites. The Commodores won’t be overlooking Auburn, but can fall into the trap of pressing with the idea that they have to finish the season 3-0 in order to find themselves in the College Football Playoff.
Vanderbilt is more than capable of taking down Auburn by a significant amount. As a result, Saturday will be as much a test of its mental fortitude as its physical ability.
Can Vanderbilt hold down Auburn in the passing game?
Auburn has a quarterback controversy of sorts, but will start Ashton Daniels against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
"We made the decision as a staff: Ashton Daniels will be our starting quarterback," Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin said. "He gives us the best opportunity to win the game. Our team, our coaches are all 100 percent behind him. He's done a really good job preparing this week. He'll be the guy we go with, and I think we have a good plan for him."
Daniels threw for just 108 yards in Auburn’s Saturday loss to Kentucky, but does have a group of capable receivers that will test Vanderbilt’s secondary significantly.
Time to see if that group can hold up again.
Don’t expect a huge day from Vanderbilt’s offense
As odd as it is to say, Auburn’s defense has been championship level this season. It’s not given up over 24 points this season and has kept Auburn in every game this season, it’s just up to Auburn’s offense to pick up the slack–perhaps it can do that with a new playcaller.
Vanderbilt’s offense shredded a good LSU defense, but will face a difficult test as Auburn looks to make it one dimensional and force it to play left handed. The Commodores will have to be strong up front and will have to establish the run game on Saturday.
It may look more like its 17-point performance against Missouri than its game against LSU, though.