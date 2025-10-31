Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt at Texas
NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt departs for its matchup with two-loss Texas on Friday and believes it has a real chance to pick up a victory as it goes into Austin.
The Commodores are 1.5-point underdogs, but have a path to victory. Now, they'll have to win in the margins and hit on a few big plays to take advantage of the stage they've been given on national television with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.
Here's three thoughts on the matchup.
The Arch Manning question looms
Manning was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s SEC Availability Report after finding himself in the concussion protocol early in the week. It appears as if Manning is trending towards giving it a go on Saturday, but Vanderbilt will have to be prepared for that situation as well as the chance that he won’t take the field.
Veteran backup Matthew Caldwell was in Texas’ Saturday win over Mississippi State briefly, but Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea says Caldwell threw a “dart” on his only passing attempt of the afternoon.
Manning has hardly blown the world away this season, but Vanderbilt would have its hands full with him if he sees the field on Saturday.
Run game
Texas’ run defense is the third-best in the nation and has given up just over 80 yards per game on the ground this season. Vanderbilt will have its hands full up front.
The Commodores’ run to win strategy will be tested on Saturday as it looks to avoid being forced to be one dimensional. It will have to create holes up front in order to do so, though.
It can be done, it appears. Florida went for over 150 yards on the ground against the Longhorns while Kentucky ran for 137. MK Young and Sedrick Alexander are possibly the most important players for this Vanderbilt team on Saturday.
An underratedly important game
The book is out on what’s got to happen the rest of the way for this Vanderbilt team; it’s got to go 3-1. If it does, it’s in the College Football Playoff field for the first time in program history.
As 1.5-point underdogs, Vanderbilt could have a significantly smaller margin the rest of the way if it takes a loss on Saturday. It would have to go undefeated in the final three games of the season if it loses on Saturday.
A win would keep the good times rolling and would add another point on Vanderbilt’s already impressive rèsumè, though.