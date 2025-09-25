Vanderbilt Commodores

Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt vs Utah State

Vanderbilt football faces off against Utah State over the weekend as 22.5-point favorites.

Joey Dwyer

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after defeating Georgia State 70-21 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates after defeating Georgia State 70-21 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt football has one final test before it goes on the road to face No. 17 Alabama and goes through the grind of a weekly SEC schedule. It's not thinking that way, though.

For now, all eyes are on Utah State and Vanderbilt's ability to knock it off by multiple scores.

Here's a few thoughts on Vanderbilt's matchup with the Aggies.

Utah State is at least the third-best team Vanderbilt has faced

Perhaps it’s a stretch to say, but it’s not all that unreasonable to think that Utah State is closer to the level of opponent Virginia Tech was than it is Georgia State.

Even if that’s not the case, this Utah State team is significantly better than Georgia State and is a 22.5-point underdog against Vanderbilt. Georgia State was a 28.5-point underdog. 

Utah State is 3-1 on the season with its only loss coming in a 44-22 outing against Texas A&M. Its three wins against UTEP, Air Force and McNeese all came by double digits. 

The Aggies have scored 40 points or more in each of their last two games behind veteran gunslinger Bryson Barnes, who has eight touchdowns and just once interception to this point. 

Vanderbilt’s defense will be tested more than its offense on Saturday, but neither of them can sleepwalk through this one and expect to win. 

Remember Nick Howell? 

Howell was Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 before Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea opted to take the defense over himself in 2024. 

Now, he’s in his first season as Utah State’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach after a one-year stint at New Mexico. 

Howell’s defense has had mixed results to this point. The Aggies gave up over 40 points at Texas A&M as well as 30 against Air Force, but held UTSA and McNeese to under 20 points. 

Utah State is better than Georgia State, but this still isn’t a matter of talent

Vanderbilt is better than Utah State, straight up. It’s got to avoid the look-ahead spot here a week prior to its matchup with No. 17 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. 

That game can catapult Vanderbilt’s season to a new level, but it becomes far less important if Lea’s team doesn’t come out and take care of business against Utah State. 

This Vanderbilt team demonstrated its improved maturity on Saturday as it completed a revenge game against Georgia State, but it’s got to prove it’s past the days of overlooking opponents. If it is, it will win by a significant margin on Saturday. 

Published
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.

Home/Football