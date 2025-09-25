Three Matchup Thoughts: Vanderbilt vs Utah State
NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt football has one final test before it goes on the road to face No. 17 Alabama and goes through the grind of a weekly SEC schedule. It's not thinking that way, though.
For now, all eyes are on Utah State and Vanderbilt's ability to knock it off by multiple scores.
Here's a few thoughts on Vanderbilt's matchup with the Aggies.
Utah State is at least the third-best team Vanderbilt has faced
Perhaps it’s a stretch to say, but it’s not all that unreasonable to think that Utah State is closer to the level of opponent Virginia Tech was than it is Georgia State.
Even if that’s not the case, this Utah State team is significantly better than Georgia State and is a 22.5-point underdog against Vanderbilt. Georgia State was a 28.5-point underdog.
Utah State is 3-1 on the season with its only loss coming in a 44-22 outing against Texas A&M. Its three wins against UTEP, Air Force and McNeese all came by double digits.
The Aggies have scored 40 points or more in each of their last two games behind veteran gunslinger Bryson Barnes, who has eight touchdowns and just once interception to this point.
Vanderbilt’s defense will be tested more than its offense on Saturday, but neither of them can sleepwalk through this one and expect to win.
Remember Nick Howell?
Howell was Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 before Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea opted to take the defense over himself in 2024.
Now, he’s in his first season as Utah State’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach after a one-year stint at New Mexico.
Howell’s defense has had mixed results to this point. The Aggies gave up over 40 points at Texas A&M as well as 30 against Air Force, but held UTSA and McNeese to under 20 points.
Utah State is better than Georgia State, but this still isn’t a matter of talent
Vanderbilt is better than Utah State, straight up. It’s got to avoid the look-ahead spot here a week prior to its matchup with No. 17 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
That game can catapult Vanderbilt’s season to a new level, but it becomes far less important if Lea’s team doesn’t come out and take care of business against Utah State.
This Vanderbilt team demonstrated its improved maturity on Saturday as it completed a revenge game against Georgia State, but it’s got to prove it’s past the days of overlooking opponents. If it is, it will win by a significant margin on Saturday.