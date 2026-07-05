Time For Junior Sherrill To Be Elite For Vanderbilt Football, Not Just Really Good. He Believes He Can Be.

NASHVILLE—It’s a few minutes after Junior Sherrill’s scheduled interview time as he takes the phone and says hello, but nobody can blame him for being late.

Sherrill had just gone through Vanderbilt’s morning workouts and was on his second-consecutive interview around lunchtime on a June Wednesday and the previous one had run long. In the previous three seasons, Sherrill had done his fair share of media obligations, but the heavy interview schedules have often been on other players’ calendars.

Now, though, Sherrill no longer has that luxury. He’s one of the program’s ambassadors and is now responsible for being one of its spokespeople. As a result, the requests have piled up.

“Man,” Sherrill joked in regard to the volume of interviews he’s been asked to do, “So much.”

That’s what happens when you do what Sherrill did in 2025. That’s what happens when you project to do what Sherrill is projected to do in 2026.

Sherrill was Vanderbilt’s second leading receiver in 2025 as he went for 784 yards on 54 receptions and scored seven touchdowns–including a 46 yarder, and was really good by all definitions. Now, though, he’s got a chance to be elite.

And Vanderbilt needs that from its star receiver. Eli Stowers and Tre Richardson aren’t walking through that door to step up if Sherrill doesn’t perform his No. 1 receiver duties. It’s not a situation like Vanderbilt had a season ago with a veteran quarterback, either. Diego Pavia could be good without Sherrill, but that’s because he’s Diego Pavia. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea says not to expect whatever quarterback he trots out there to be Pavia, which means Sherrill has to make things easier on whichever quarterback it trots out. He’s not naive to that.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I can be that safety valve for them,” Sherrill told Vandy on SI. “But, also, just bringing them up and helping them out every step of the way and showing them the ropes, I feel like that’s a big thing.”

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) makes a catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt has a number of capable weapons in its pair of upperclassman running backs, veteran tight end Cole Spence–who figures to have a bigger receiving role–and two transfer receivers in Ja’Cory Thomas and Cole Adams. None of them, though, are as important–or capable–as Sherrill.

Sherrill decided immediately after the 2025 season that a return to Vanderbilt was in the cards for him. He wanted to be one of the program’s ambassadors. He knew that he was stepping into a position in which he would be part of the transition of power after the Pavia and Stowers era. Those are things he takes pride in nowadays after sticking with the program that he went 2-10 with as a freshman. It isn’t quite his team, but he’s one of the prominent faces of it.

On a roster that doesn’t have the starpower that Lea’s 2025 team did, Sherrill may be the best player it has. And, he’s got to play like it. The local angle and steadily-increasing productivity have endeared everyone to Sherrill over the past three seasons while he’s been a focal point of Vanderbilt’s rise. If it wants to keep rising, he’s one of the guys that’s going to get it to that point.

No more outings in which Sherrill only catches one ball for eight yards like he did against Missouri a season ago. The one-on-one coverage that Sherrill got at times as a result of Stowers’ presence is no longer in the picture. He’s at the top of the scouting report now.

That’s a big ask for Sherrill, but there’s good news. He believes he can handle it.

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the overtime period at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I want to be the most dynamic person with the ball in my hands in the country,” Sherrill said. “I feel like I’m gonna be an all-conference player this year.”

In a league with perhaps the best collection of receivers in the country, Sherrill believes that he matches up among the best. Lea’s case for Sherrill being able to achieve that includes his 13 career receiving touchdowns–which is fifth among SEC returning players–his 1,488 career receiving yards–which is eighth–and the fact that he’s one of 11 returning players in the league that went for over 700 yards and over five touchdowns in 2025. Lea says he believes Sherrill should be in the mix for the preseason awards list.

Heading into that year, Sherrill said he was setting out to become a more complete receiver. He wanted to be one that could do everything–including blocking. He wanted to step forward as a leader. He wanted to be more productive than any Vanderbilt player was at his position in the previous two years.

Sherrill prefaces his remarks by saying that he’s got to stay after it, but he says he feels as if he’s completed his goal of becoming an elite all-around receiver. Sherrill said after Vanderbilt’s ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Iowa that he felt like it was just yesterday that he was a 175-pound freshman that was used in large part to provide gadget looks and take the top off of the defense.

Now, though, life is different. There’s expectation. There’s real weight on Sherrill’s shoulders as he approaches his business daily. Yet, he’s not showing signs of bearing any.

“I feel like anybody who is in front of me is in the way of what I’m trying to get,” Sherrill said. “I feel like I’m a more mature receiver now. “

Time for Sherrill to prove that his maturity can translate to him being one of the best players on this Vanderbilt team every week.

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