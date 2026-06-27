Vanderbilt Football Top 20 Player Rankings: No. 14

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football is in a new era under head coach Clark Lea as it moves forward after a program-best 10-3 season, but does so while replacing star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers.

Lea and company believe that the program can move forward as winners, though, and the amount of experience they bring back is at the forefront of the reasons why.

Lea has the 34th most experienced offense in the country, the No. 4 defense in the country, is No. 2 in game experience in the country and No. 12 in returning starts.

“Just in terms of quality depth, I mean, this is probably the best team we've had,” Lea told Vandy on SI. “Obviously, we have some big gaps to fill, and some of those gaps were our production leaders from a year ago, but I like this team. I like where we are.”

This Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to have the elite names at the top of the roster that Lea’s 2025 team did, but he believes he’s got a capable group at every level.

In Vandy on SI’s top 20 players list, all three phases will be represented, as well as every offensive and defensive position group.

No. 14: Cole Spence

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence (16) celebrates after catching a pass for touchdown in overtime against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spence has paid his dues, blocked his tail off and finally has his opportunity to be Vanderbilt’s primary tight end after Eli Stowers’ departure.

Stowers’ stardom may have covered up Spence’s skillset as a receiver, but Spence has continually been one of Vanderbilt’s most productive pass catchers in practice and has a chance to showcase that now.

"What a blessing it has been just to be around Eli for this season, always poured into us, and how much I've learned from him, not just as a player, but as a man," Spence said. "With him gone, there's more reps to go around, and that's not just for me, that's for a lot of the other guys. So it's really exciting. I think everybody's ready to step up to the plate."

The indication is that Spence is in line to receive more targets than ever after catching 15 balls for 233 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. His blocking has developed rapidly, but now he’s got the platform to be one of Vanderbilt’s all-around best players.

Why 14?

Spence projects to be one of Vanderbilt’s breakout offensive players and is more of a victim of Vanderbilt’s overall depth than anything in regard to his ranking.

It’s finally time for him to show what he’s put on film in practice in the games week in and week out. If he does, he’ll rise on the list because of the strength of his all-around game.

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