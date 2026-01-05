Vanderbilt Adds Talented Conference USA Transfer Prospect

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff have been active through the opening week of the transfer portal period, welcoming three new Commodores in just the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, January 4, Vanderbilt brought in 3-Star East Carolina transfer tight end Jayvontay Conner, and now, just a day later, the Commodores welcomed two more talented prospects, 3-Star offensive tackle Beau Johnson, and now as 3-Star defensive lineman Talan Carter, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

The three new players join former Morehouse College tight end Maurice Veney as the second, third and fourth new transfers to join Vanderbilt this offseason.

Originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class, Carter was an unranked prospect before committing to Jacksonville State in his senior season. In two years with the Gamecocks, the physically impressive, 6-foot-1, 300 lb. defender compiled 83 tackles 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

He has a big, strong frame which he uses to dominate opposing offensive linemen and eat up space in the middle. Carter is an effective run stopper with how he is able to eat up space in the middle, but may need to develop a bit in terms of his pass rush capabilities.

He is ranked as the No. 67 player at his position in the transfer portal, and the No. 936 overall prospect, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

While there is still a bit of work to be done in terms of replacing what has been lost to the transfer portal so far, Lea and the staff have done a solid job in addressing positions of need. Though the Commodores are certainly a much more nationally relevant program than even just a year ago, the staff still looks to be making an effort to identify more underrated talent as opposed to paying top dollar for the biggest names in college football.

Incoming Vanderbilt Transfers

TE Maurice Veney (Committed on 11/25/2025) TE Jayvontay Conner (Committed on 01/04/2026) OL Beau Johnson (Committed on 01/05/2026) DL Talan Carter (Committed on 01/05/2026)

Outgoing Vanderbilt Transfers

EDGE Linus Zunk IOL Cooper Starks LB Jailen Ruth OT Misael Sandoval RB AJ Newberry TE Larry Benton III TE Witt Edwards QB Jeremy St-Hilaire QB Drew Dickey (Committed to Arkansas State on 01/04/2025) WR Tre Richardson WR Chance Fitzgerald WR Jeremiah Dillon WR Boski Barrett

