Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star Transfer TE

While the conclusion of Vanderbilt's 2025 season was a bit disappointing, falling in the ReliaQuest Bowl to the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Commodores have hit the ground running throughout the early stages of the offseason, and have already begun to load up on talented newcomers by way of the transfer portal.

On Sunday, January 4, Clark Lea and the Commodores staff added yet another impressive transfer prospect, welcoming 3-Star tight end Jayvontay Conner from East Carolina, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: East Carolina transfer TE Jayvontay Conner has Committed to Vanderbilt, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 23 receptions for 333 yards and 3 TDs this seasonhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MCHeQnFupg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-4, 231 lbs., Conner is a physically impressive prospect who has a build similar to that of a player the Commodores are looking to replace next season, Eli Stowers. The former New Mexico State Aggie turned Commodores legend was dominant in his two seasons in Nashville, finishing his career with 111 receptions for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns.

As a sophomore for East Carolina in 2025, Conner split time with fellow tight end Desirrio Riles, but still managed to haul in 23 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the second tight end prospect to join the Commodores this offseason via the transfer portal, joining Maurice Veney from Morehouse College who made his commitment in November.

Conner was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, and was ranked as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 23 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports. He originally committed to Ole Miss, and spent just one season with the Rebels before moving on to join the Pirates.

In his final season at Forsyth High School in Kernersville, North Carolina, Conner was one of his team's leading receivers, finishing 2023 with 49 receptions for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As of now, Vanderbilt has lost eleven players to the transfer portal, many of which are from the offensive side of the ball. While welcoming two seemingly high ceiling prospects at the tight end position should help alleviate some of the issues for next season, the Commodores are still a bit behind and will likely need to continue seeking to add more players over the next few weeks.

